    Pacific Air Forces remembers 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    Pacific Air Forces

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Pacific Air Force’s held the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II commemoration at PACAF headquarters, Sept. 2, 2025.

    The commemoration honored the sacrifices of WWII by laying a remembrance wreath in the Courtyard of Heroes, and paid tribute to the original dedication of the eternal flame. Daniel k. Inouye Jr. re-enacted the lighting of the eternal flame just as his father, Medal of Honor recipient and Hawaii Senator Daniel K. Inouye, did in 1995.

    The Courtyard of Heroes was completed in 1995 with the erection of a large granite monument harboring the eternal flame at its center. The monument remembers the Pacific Airmen who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea, and was commemorated on the 50th anniversary of the End of World War II. 

    eternal flame
    PACAF
    End of World War II
    WWII remembrance

