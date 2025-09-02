Pacific Air Forces remembers 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto | Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander, Gen. Laura Lenderman, speaks at the 80th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto | Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander, Gen. Laura Lenderman, speaks at the 80th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War II remembrance ceremony at Pacific Air Force Headquarters, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 2, 2025. The commemoration’s guest of honor was Daniel K. Inouye Jr., the son of Medal of Honor recipient and Hawaii Senator Daniel k. Inouye Sr., who lit the PACAF’s eternal flame during the 1995 dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Pacific Air Force’s held the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II commemoration at PACAF headquarters, Sept. 2, 2025.



The commemoration honored the sacrifices of WWII by laying a remembrance wreath in the Courtyard of Heroes, and paid tribute to the original dedication of the eternal flame. Daniel k. Inouye Jr. re-enacted the lighting of the eternal flame just as his father, Medal of Honor recipient and Hawaii Senator Daniel K. Inouye, did in 1995.



The Courtyard of Heroes was completed in 1995 with the erection of a large granite monument harboring the eternal flame at its center. The monument remembers the Pacific Airmen who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea, and was commemorated on the 50th anniversary of the End of World War II.