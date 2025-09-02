JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Pacific Air Force’s held the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II commemoration at PACAF headquarters, Sept. 2, 2025.
The commemoration honored the sacrifices of WWII by laying a remembrance wreath in the Courtyard of Heroes, and paid tribute to the original dedication of the eternal flame. Daniel k. Inouye Jr. re-enacted the lighting of the eternal flame just as his father, Medal of Honor recipient and Hawaii Senator Daniel K. Inouye, did in 1995.
The Courtyard of Heroes was completed in 1995 with the erection of a large granite monument harboring the eternal flame at its center. The monument remembers the Pacific Airmen who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea, and was commemorated on the 50th anniversary of the End of World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 17:45
|Story ID:
|547275
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces remembers 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.