1060th Transportation Company Soldiers return from Poland after key NATO support mission

Soldiers of the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, have returned from a deployment to Poland, where they played a critical role in supporting U.S. military logistics and NATO operations. Their efforts supported Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce (EADR), a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) initiative aimed at strengthening NATO’s eastern flank and deterring potential threats across the region.



Operating from a forward operating site (FOS), the 1060th Transportation Company provided logistical support, with movements ranging from single-day deliveries to weeklong hauls across narrow routes and complex terrain. Capt. Jeffrey McNair, company commander and FOS commander during the mission, coordinated closely with other U.S. units and the Polish armed forces. While transitioning into a new battalion structure overseas came with challenges, the team quickly adapted.



“Everyone has been executing their duties with outstanding performance,” said McNair. “Without my team’s relentless effort, we would not achieve our mission success. From operations to maintenance to the truck platoons, every unit operates with precision and commitment, demonstrating exceptional proficiency in their roles.”



The unit includes mostly 88M motor transport operators, supported by 91B wheeled vehicle mechanics, 42A human resources specialists, 92A supply clerks, 74D chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) specialists, and other logistics support personnel.



While in Europe, the 1060th Transportation Company supported the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, or DEFENDER 25, exercise. The unit worked alongside the Polish Armed Forces, helping build mutual trust and improve coordination. The large-scale NATO exercise was designed to demonstrate readiness, strengthen deterrence and enhance interoperability among allied forces. The company played a key role in transporting essential supplies throughout the region. The mission highlights the National Guard’s ability to integrate with international partners and contribute to collective defense, reinforcing NATO’s posture on its eastern flank.



“The Polish Armed Forces have been extremely helpful and easy to work with,” McNair said. “They were quick to offer support with barriers, vehicle inspection mirrors and anything we needed for the exercise.”



Beyond daily logistics operations, the unit remained focused on safety and readiness through consistent driver and unit defense training.



“The work we’re doing here is extremely important,” McNair said. “Being here keeps us in a proactive stance. We know the routes, we know the terrain and we’re ready to respond. We’re not scrambling if something happens. We’re already here, already trained, already moving. Their job is critical. They’re keeping the mission moving, and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”



The mission also highlighted the National Guard’s ability to blend military and civilian skills, adding depth to international partnerships and contributing to regional security.



“Our team’s efforts reflect the Nation’s First unique strength in blending military expertise with civilian skills, fostering not just operational success but also meaningful partnerships,” said 1060th Transportation Company First Sergeant Hector Vazquez. “Additionally, the dedication of my soldiers – balancing civilian careers, families, and deployment – underscores the Guard’s vital role in global stability.”