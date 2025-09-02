LEAD completes Joint Air-to-Ground Missile testing milestone

Photo By Joshua Shinn | 250903-A-JT832-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Bryan Zeger, Letterkenny Army Depot...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Shinn | 250903-A-JT832-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Bryan Zeger, Letterkenny Army Depot Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness electronics technician, starts the process to test a Joint Air-to-Ground missile on Sept. 3 at the DMAR facility. Marking the start of the organic repair capability for the Army regarding the JAGM, LEAD artisans successfully and recently completed the first test of a JAGM in a non-Original Equipment Manufacturer production facility. (U.S. Army photo/Joshua Shinn) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Marking the start of the organic repair capability for the Army regarding the Joint Air-to-Ground missile, Letterkenny Army Depot artisans successfully and recently completed the first test of a JAGM in a non-Original Equipment Manufacturer production facility.



“This was a joint effort between LEAD, Redstone Test Center, and the Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions project office,” said Erin Shoemaker, LEAD Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness supervisory equipment specialist. “This completed test is significant as JAGMs were never tested outside of the original manufacturer since the production start in 2018.”



Shoemaker commented that the July 25 validation of LEAD’s JAGM Capable - Modernized Hellfire Universal Test Set enabled the depot to test and repair the JAGM.



“The JAGM testing capability affords a level of troubleshooting to certain sub-assemblies in an effort to repair each missile organically while sustaining Army readiness to the warfighter,” said Shoemaker.



She further commented that when users in the field identify failures and return those assets, LEAD artisans can now identify those fail points, make recommendations and repairs, and monitor the trends in those tests to provide information back to our customers.



With the ability to test JAGM, LEAD expands its portfolio in missile testing. Since the start of the Hellfire repair processing at LEAD in March 2024, artisans have completed more than 100 Hellfire missile repairs.



“This is a significant milestone for our ability to test all variants of the Hellfire missile, including JAGM,” said Col. Caleb Lewis, LEAD commander. “I am extremely proud of the collaboration between the depot, RTC, and TAGM to bring this capability to fruition.”