NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andre Metoyer

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Andre Metoyer with the command’s Logistics and Facilities directorate.



Metoyer answered a few questions about his career and further describe how he supports our mission.



▶ Describe why you joined the Navy:

▷ I joined the Navy to be part of something bigger than myself and to serve my country in a meaningful way. I also saw is as an opportunity to challenge myself, grow personally and professionally, and build a strong foundation for the future. I am grateful for the opportunities the navy has given me to grow as both a Sailor and a person. It has taught me resilience, teamwork, and the importance of service, and I am proud to represent my command.



▶ Why did you pick your career field?

▷ I chose logistics because it plays a vital role in keeping the Navy mission ready, also giving me purpose and allows me to directly contribute to the success of NMFDC, Navy Medicine and the Fleet.



▶ What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

▷ I love knowing that my work directly impacts Sailors by ensuring they have what they need to perform their duties. I stay motivated by the teamwork, responsibility, and seeing how my efforts contribute to mission success.



▶ How do you and your team support the Force Development, Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

▷ By managing resources, supplies, and logistical needs, my team ensures medical forces are properly equipped to train and respond effectively. This support allows medical personnel to focus on their mission of caring for Sailors, which ultimately strengthens the Navy’s readiness.



▶ Describe how you and your team implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve processes and better support the Navy:

▷ We implement this mindset by being honest about areas where we can improve and holding each other accountable. By working transparently, sharing feedback, and focusing on solutions instead of obstacles, we create an environment where the team can learn and grow together while driving mission success.



Thank you, Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Metoyer, for ensuring NMFDC has all the logistical support to carry out its mission!