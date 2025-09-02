AFMC civilians secure Academic Year 26 Civilian Development opportunities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio –Air Force Materiel Command civilians continue to excel in Department of the Air Force Civilian Development, securing 621 educational opportunities in a wide-range of programs for Academic Year 2026.



“The Civilian Development program is highly competitive, and the large number of AFMC civilians selected for Academic Year 2026 opportunities is a testament to the caliber of talent we have in our command,” said Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services. “We continue to cultivate our future department leaders at AFMC, and these programs provide the leadership and skills development necessary to ensure excellence across our entire mission set.”



Civilian Development programs align to Air Force institutional competencies and are designed to ensure individuals have the requisite knowledge and skills to succeed in today’s dynamic operational environment. Forty-two programs were offered for Academic Year 2026, ranging from short courses to long-term, in-residence opportunities.



A cadre of Senior Executive Staff and general officers review applications for boarded programs such as Air War College in-residence, the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program, Excellence in Government, and others. Career Field Teams review candidate applications for programs such as Education with Industry, the Civilian Leadership Course, and more.



The following is a breakdown of AFMC results for Academic Year 2026.



Overall program-wide selection results:

o DAF Civilians: 1371

o AFMC Civilians: 621 (45% of DAF total)



Non-Boarded (Development Team Approved) Programs: 535 AFMC

o Primary: 378

o Alternate: 157



Boarded Developmental Programs: 86 AFMC

o Primary: 57

o Alternate: 29



Civilian Strategic Leader Program (CSLP) Selects: 9 AFMC



Civilian Short Term Experiential Program (CSTEP) Selects: 14 AFMC



Selections for the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program are determined by a separate board and will be announced in September.



To view the full list of DAF Civilian Development program selectees and to learn more, visit https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/.

