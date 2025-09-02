From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Weeks-Cashman JV, Omaha, Nebraska, a 87,838,740 firm-fixed-price construction contract for pier replacement at Naval Submarine Base New London.



Work will be performed on the installation in Groton, Connecticut, and is anticipated to be completed by November 2027.



The maximum dollar value, including the base price and five options, is $95,573,000.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $87,838,740 will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the FY.



This contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process conducted via SAM.gov, resulting in the receipt of two offers.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-0032).



NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. As a key component of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides strategic leadership through the Regional Engineer, ensuring the region’s infrastructure and facilities are managed with efficiency, effectiveness, and long-term sustainability.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 12:36 Story ID: 547231 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Pier Replacement at SUBASE New London, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.