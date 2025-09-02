168th Maintenance Group Awarded Alaska Governor’s Distinguished Unit Citation

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Airmen of the 168th Maintenance Group, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, pose for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Airmen of the 168th Maintenance Group, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, pose for a group photo in front of the wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 8, 2025. As the only aerial refueling unit based in Alaska, the 168th MXG plays a critical role in enabling U.S. global reach. Through rapid and reliable maintenance and mission generation, the group supports Pacific and Indo-Pacific operations, ensuring the continuous delivery of fuel to joint and allied aircraft across vast distances. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska — The 168th Maintenance Group, part of the 168th Wing stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, has been awarded the prestigious Alaska Governor’s Distinguished Unit Citation for exceptional performance and mission support from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.



In an official recognition signed by Governor Mike Dunleavy, the award highlights the Arctic maintainer’s outstanding contributions to homeland defense, mission readiness, and Pacific operations. Throughout 2024, the unit's Arctic maintainers generated 453 missions, delivering millions of pounds of fuel to more than 1,000 aircraft, enabling unmatched global reach and readiness.



One of the most notable periods of action was during the "22 Days of Fury," when the 168th Maintenance Group rapidly responded to heightened alert levels. Their efforts directly countered Russian and Chinese bomber incursions into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). During this critical time, the group supported 47 alert launches and delivered over 2 million pounds of fuel to 125 receivers, reinforcing the nation's air defense posture.



The Group also played a key role in Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, conducting hub-and-spoke operations across three Pacific locations. Their efforts demonstrated the execution of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts, strengthening force projection and operational agility in contested environments.



Further demonstrating innovation and resourcefulness, the Group established an Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) that recovered $950,000 worth of flyable assets, significantly accelerating the return of mission-critical aircraft booms to the supply chain.

Beyond their operational achievements, the Airmen of the 168th Maintenance Group volunteered over 700 hours to community service, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to both mission and strong ties to the Alaska community.



Col. Hawkes, commander of the 168th Maintenance Group during this period, praised his team's efforts, stating, “I am incredibly proud of the distinctive accomplishments of our Maintenance Airmen. Their tireless dedication and excellence reflect great credit upon themselves, the Alaska Air National Guard, and the State of Alaska.”