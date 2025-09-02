US Army medic recognized for helping injured biker during hiking trip to Mount Rainier

Courtesy Photo | An Army medic from the 110th Chemical Battalion was recently recognized for coming to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Army medic from the 110th Chemical Battalion was recently recognized for coming to the aid of an injured biker during a team building hike on Mount Rainier, Washington, July 31. Sgt. Cierra M. Cole from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 110th Chemical Battalion was named the 48th Chemical Brigade “Spartan of the Month” for helping the biker. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. – An Army medic from the 110th Chemical Battalion was recently recognized for coming to the aid of an injured biker during a team building hike on Mount Rainier, Washington, July 31.



Sgt. Cierra M. Cole from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 110th Chemical Battalion was named the 48th Chemical Brigade “Spartan of the Month” for helping the biker.



Cole along with Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas W. Woodruff, Staff Sgt. Emily A. Sperling and Sgt. Kija Staggers from the 110th Chemical Battalion were driving to Mount Rainier when they spotted the injured biker and called 911.



“We pulled over and went to go check on him. He was sitting on the ground looking a bit dazed but otherwise fine with minimal scrapes. We got him to say his name, age and the year, to see how alert and oriented he was,” said Cole.



The medics continued to gather information from the biker to pass to EMT personnel.



“Once we had established a good baseline for him, we were confident he was otherwise uninjured and we moved him to the side of the road,” said Cole. “The first responder that came was an EMT in charge of the medic station at the bike race the man was participating in.”



Cole said her U.S. Army training helped her to stay calm and focused while many people, cars and bicycles passed by.



“I was able to stay aware of my surroundings without getting distracted by them and was able to help where I could,” said Cole, a native of Sherwood, Oregon, who is attending Pierce College.



After ensuring the injured biker was safely transferred to EMT care, Cole said her group walked the skyline trail on Mount Rainier in two and half hours. Located more than an hour away from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Mount Rainier is the highest volcanic peak in the lower 48 states.



The 110th Chemical Brigade (Technical Escort) “Iron Dragons” are part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE headquarters.



Outside the wire and inside the cordon, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.



The Iron Dragons tackle Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) hazards during military operations and domestic missions.



“I love the 110th Chemical Battalion,” said Cole. “The people here are some of the best in the Army. Truly the NCOs are unmatched, and the officer’s dedication is always inspiring. Here no one waits around to be told to do something. The Soldiers here have so much initiative and drive it makes me strive to be better every day.”



Cole said she plans to go through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program to increase her medical knowledge in the future.



“I joined the Army as a medic because I have always loved the medical field. I started helping my grandmother out on her farm taking care of sheep at a young age and loved watching the vet come and help them,” said Cole. “I worked at a veterinary clinic for a while and though it was a rewarding job I loved interacting with the people the most.”