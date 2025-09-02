NMCB 11 Seabees refloor Pascagoula Barracks

GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 2, 2025)—U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed the reflooring of the Lakeside Naval Support Facility barracks in Pascagoula, Miss., Aug. 28, 2025, directly enhancing the quality of service for Sailors stationed there.



Led by Builder 1st Class Daniel Amparano and Builder 1st Class Ashley Dodson, the Seabee crew expertly installed over 34,000 square feet of durable luxury vinyl tiling in two barracks buildings. This initiative, which followed the removal of outdated carpeting by Public Works Department (PWD) Gulfport contractors, represents a significant upgrade to the Sailors' living environment.



“Their positive spirits and can-do attitude accomplished the mission on time and on target,” said Chief Builder Francis Rodriguez, NMCB-11's quality control chief. “The old carpet, which could attract moisture, was replaced with a low maintenance, waterproof, long term solution that will last double the carpet's lifespan.”



The project underscores Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) commitment to prioritizing fleet readiness through improved living conditions. The project was ordered and funded by Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, following a visit to Lakeside where he engaged directly with Sailors to identify and address facility improvement needs. This proactive approach exemplifies CNIC's commitment to being at the forefront of Sailor support and reflects a deep understanding of how improved facilities directly impact morale and readiness.



NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force.



The mission of NCG 2 is to organize, man, train, maintain, and equip Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), NMCBs, the Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and the Underwater Construction Team (UCT) to provide supported commanders with expeditionary engineering forces capable of general engineering and construction, and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.

Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 Location: PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US by PO1 James Hong