‘Epic Road Trip’ sees Navy's Flag Writer Course relocate to Virginia Beach

Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Faculty and staff assigned to Navy Service Support Advanced...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Faculty and staff assigned to Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Navy’s Flag Writer course on August 11, 2025, after relocating the course from Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) in Meridian, Mississippi, to NSSATC. The Center for Service Support (CSS) successfully relocated its Flag Writer course as the command aims to enhance training opportunities for Sailors, joint personnel, and civilians who provide critical communication support for senior naval leadership. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. -- The Center for Service Support (CSS) successfully relocated its Flag Writer course from Naval Technical Training Command (NTTC) Meridian, Mississippi, to Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) in Virginia Beach, Virginia, enhancing training opportunities for Sailors, joint personnel, and civilians who provide critical communication support for senior naval leadership.



On August 8, Flag Writer Course instructors Senior Chief Yeoman (YNCS) Jade Fitzwater and Chief Yeoman (YNC) Megan Street graduated the final class from NTTC Meridian. Shortly after, and with the assistance of Master Chief Yeoman (YNCM) Karen Tower, CSS’s Senior Enlisted Leader, decades of historical memorabilia and course materials were loaded into a 26-foot moving truck, and the trio began the three-day, aptly dubbed “Epic Road Trip”, to Virginia Beach.



“Senior Fitzwater and I have been working together for years, and we’ve been trying to get the Flag Writer course shifted out of Meridian for over two years, and we never gave up on that goal,” said YNCM Tower. “After visiting three U-Haul locations to piece together a truck to safely meet our needs, which we named The Beast, we had some amazing support from the students at NTTC Meridian getting the truck loaded to begin our adventure.”



The Flag Writer course prepares enlisted personnel to serve as professional writers and administrative specialists for flag officers and senior commanders throughout the Navy. The transition, completed August 11, consolidates advanced administrative training in a facility better positioned to support the Fleet's evolving needs and maximize training efficiency.



"This relocation represents our commitment to providing the highest quality training for our warfighters who support Navy leadership," continued YNCM Tower. "By moving the course to NSSATC, we are not only able to align with our other CSS-managed C-schools, but we're also able to get the Flag Writer students to a fleet-concentrated area where they benefit from support from the local Flag Writer community and have more opportunity for Flag/General Officer interaction. This move will also save the Navy money!”



Flag writers serve as essential members of command teams, providing comprehensive administrative support, professional correspondence, and communication services that directly impact operational readiness. These highly trained personnel draft official correspondence, prepare briefing materials, manage executive schedules, and serve as trusted advisors to senior leadership on administrative matters.



"Flag writers are force multipliers who enhance the effectiveness of our senior leaders," explained YNCS Fitzwater. "Their expertise in writing standards, protocol, and administrative processes allows flag officers to focus on strategic decision-making and mission execution, ultimately contributing to overall Fleet readiness."

NSSATC's advanced training facilities and proximity to major Fleet concentration areas provide better opportunities for practical application and interaction with operational commands. The location also allows for better integration with other professional development courses and training pipelines.



“I feel grateful to have been a part of this move. Seeing years and years of history and tradition within the Flag Writer community and having the opportunity to shepherd it to its new home has been an honor,” said YNC Street. “Being in a fleet-concentration area gives these Sailors a better understanding of what flag writing entails. Shifting the course to this location advertises this special program to eligible Sailors who may not have considered the program before.”



The course curriculum includes intensive training in Navy correspondence formats, executive communication, protocol procedures, and advanced administrative skills. Students also receive instruction in information management, briefing preparation, and the unique requirements of supporting senior naval leadership in high-tempo operational environments.



The Flag Writer course is part of the Navy's broader effort to professionalize administrative support roles and ensure personnel are equipped with the skills necessary to support flag-level, complex duty assignments. Graduates of the program typically serve in roles supporting admirals, commodores, and other senior commanders across the Fleet.



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NSSATC delivers advanced education and training opportunities that build personal, professional, and service support competencies to achieve fleet readiness. NSSATC is responsible for the Advanced Administration courses, Advanced Logistics courses, Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC), Command Career Counselor (CCC), Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Manager, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA), and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for Managers and Supervisors.





CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.



Learn more about the Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSSATC/.



Learn more about CSS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.