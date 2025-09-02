FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Estle E. Corvin killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 13 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crockett, Virginia. Grubb Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Corvin was assigned to Company K, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in the European Theater during World War II. Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve 1944, German forces launched a major offensive operation in the Vosges Mountains in Alsace-Lorraine, France, known as Operation NORDWIND. Corvin was killed on Jan. 21, 1945, but due to the intensity of the fighting his body was unable to be recovered. With no record of German forces capturing Corvin, and no remains recovered, the War Department issued a “Finding of Death” in January 1946.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Corvin on Sept. 13, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Grubb Funeral Home, 276-228-3101.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:32 Story ID: 547204 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CROCKETT, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1945, WWII Soldier Will Be Laid to Rest in Virginia, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.