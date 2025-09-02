FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Leon R. Karwacki, 27, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 10 in St. Aldabert Cemetery in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Karwacki was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 36th Armored Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Division. In mid-September 1944, his battalion advanced against enemy forces around Stolberg, Germany, between Aachen and the Hürtgen Forest. He was killed on Sept. 17, during an attack near the village of Mausbach. Due to the intensity of enemy fire, Karwacki’s body could not be immediately recovered. In late 1945, American graves registration personnel recovered a set of American remains between Mausbach and the town of Werth.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Karwacki on Sept. 26, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Karwacki, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4232056/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-karwacki-l/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home, 414-483-2322.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:29 Story ID: 547203 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII Soldier Finally Comes Home to Milwaukee, 80 Years Later, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.