    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jared Michael Del Rosario on Friday, August 22, 2025.

    Del Rosario was Leading Petty Officer of the Laboratory Department from October 2021 to August 2025, leading 18 staff in the collection of over 225,000 specimens and played a critical role in the integration of the VA Clinic’s Laboratory workflow. In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    Del Rosario’s leadership in the Lab Department ensured the medical readiness of service members stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the wellness of their families and community members through accurate specimen collection and processing.

