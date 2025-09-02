Leading with Purpose: New XO Aims to Guide Stennis into Next Chapter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025) — For Capt. Richard “T-Rex” Prescott, leadership is more than just a position, it’s a privilege earned through decades of service, shaped by experience, humility and an unwavering commitment to the mission.



Now serving as the executive officer (XO) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Prescott brings a diverse and decorated career that spans nuclear power, aviation, squadron command and Pentagon-level strategic operations. At the heart of his leadership is a simple guiding principle: take care of your people, and they will take care of the mission.



“This job is a blessing,” said Prescott. “I get to learn from and lead Sailors from every walk of life. Being XO here is like being the deputy mayor of a floating city; it’s challenging, it’s rewarding and it’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”



Born and raised in Avon, Ohio, Prescott’s military journey began in earnest after the Sept. 11 attacks. He was pursuing a mechanical engineering degree at The Ohio State University and working an internship related to his field of study when he decided to speak with a Navy recruiter.



Initially selected as a nuclear power officer and instructor, he later transferred into naval aviation, where his call sign “T-Rex”, granted on account of both his quick detection of motion and gesticulative nature, stuck. After completing flight training, he went on to fly F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets with multiple squadrons, eventually rising to command a strike fighter squadron.



“I always wanted to fly, and the Navy gave me that opportunity… and so much more,” Prescott said. “It’s one of the few careers where you get to do things most people never will.”



Throughout his career, Prescott has held key leadership positions across the fleet, from operations officer during high-tempo combat deployments to commanding officer of a strike fighter squadron, and now XO of a warship preparing to return to the fight. His leadership style, forged in cockpits and command centers, remains people-focused.



“There’s a Navy instruction for everything,” he joked. “No policy can replace what it means to actually care about your Sailors. We’re here to serve them, to support them and to make sure they’re ready for what’s next.”



Now deep into the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), Prescott’s priorities reflect that servant leadership mindset.



“My focus is simple: create the best possible working and living environment for the crew, stay on schedule to get out of the yards, and ensure we’re damage control ready,” he said. “Because when this ship returns to sea, it needs to be ready to fight… and win.”



Prescott knows the transition from the shipyard to full operational readiness won’t be easy. It’s a cultural shift as much as it is a mechanical one, and Prescott sees his role as a bridge between the two phases.



“RCOH is tough. But we’re getting ready to move aboard, and that’s a huge step,” he said. “My job is to help manage that shift, to make sure our Sailors have what they need and know what’s expected as we bring this ship back to life.”



Prescott’s leadership philosophy is rooted in resilience and presence. He prides himself on being visible around the ship and believes consistent communication is key to building trust and momentum.



“I don’t like sitting behind a desk all day. I want to be out in the spaces, talking to Sailors, knocking down barriers so they can do their jobs,” he said. “If we take care of each other and stay focused, we’ll get this done, together.”



Away from the ship, Prescott is a family man. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura, and together they’re raising their 12-year-old son, whom he calls his favorite adventure buddy.



“He’s already taller than both of us,” Prescott laughed. “We go camping, kayaking, golfing, basically anything outside. That’s where I recharge.”



Perhaps one of Prescott’s most unique Navy anecdotes came aboard another carrier, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), where he was embarked when the remains of Osama bin Laden were buried at sea.



“I was asleep in my stateroom when it happened. I woke up and found my dental appointment was canceled,” he said with a grin. “So, I like to joke that Bin Laden saw the dentist before I did.”



A year later, Prescott returned to Vinson to bury his grandfather’s ashes at sea; his namesake and a former British Royal Navy aviator.



“Same ship, same spot; elevator four,” he said. “That moment was deeply personal for me. It brought my family’s legacy full circle.”



As he looks ahead, Prescott hopes to leave a legacy of readiness, resilience, and cohesion.



“When Stennis leaves the yard, I want her to be ready, like she just came off deployment,” he said. “That means capable, sustainable and fully prepared to defend the nation.”



To the Sailors of Stennis, his message is clear: “Communicate. Take care of each other. And keep moving forward. Look ahead. Stay ahead.”



Capt. Richard Prescott may be new to the XO role aboard Stennis, but he’s already charting a steady course, one driven by purpose, powered by people and focused on the future.

