Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S. conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The combined armed and defense forces of Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Sept. 3.



These combined maritime capabilities build upon previous MCAs and our continuous operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.



Participating units included the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH 332), the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) and Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG 06), and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9.



The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

