Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S. conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Graphic for Written Statements

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Indo-Pacific Command graphic for written statements. (Courtesy photo by U.S....... read more read more

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    SOUTH CHINA SEA — The combined armed and defense forces of Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Sept. 3.

    These combined maritime capabilities build upon previous MCAs and our continuous operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

    Participating units included the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH 332), the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) and Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG 06), and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9.

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 18:44
    Story ID: 547182
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the U.S. conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Graphic for Written Statements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Philippines
    Canada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download