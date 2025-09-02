Whole Blood, Total Readiness: Program Prepares Sailors for Combat Trauma Care

Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 28, 2025) – A fresh whole blood transfusion kit is...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 28, 2025) – A fresh whole blood transfusion kit is displayed during training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, August 28, 2025. The kit contains supplies for both donor and recipient, enabling rapid blood collection and transfusion in combat or austere environments to support life-saving care and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – In a quiet room turned makeshift battlefield, corpsmen at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay leaned over training mannequins and volunteers, practicing one of the most critical lifesaving skills in combat trauma care: administering a whole blood transfusion in the field.



The training, part of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command’s forward-leaning initiative to equips sailors with the knowledge and tools to perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), included how to administer pre-hospital whole blood transfusions.



“Trainees witnessed a live demonstration of a Fresh Whole Blood (FWB) transfusion, received a ‘Valkyrie program’ overview, and learned how this capability is woven into TCCC,” said Lt. Rhett Henrich, Navy nurse and emergency department division officer.



“The ‘Valkyrie program’ is a way to collect and administer FWB for emergent combat casualties in the field setting from pre-screened donors and is integrated into Combat Trauma Management and TCCC. This enhances capabilities to our front line,” Henrich explained.



“Valkyrie” is similar to the walking blood bank concept used for emergency whole blood transfusions; however, its focus is supporting austere environments and areas where there are no blood banks, laboratories, or ancillary services available.



“In combat, hemorrhage remains the number one preventable cause of death,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clayton VanStry, leading petty officer of the training team. “Whole blood resuscitation administered before a casualty reaches a surgical team has proven to drastically improve survival rates.”



Henrich emphasized the value of introducing sailors to this capability.



“This exposure is important as it begins to familiarize medical staff with the ability to provide blood products in the field when stored blood and lab testing are not available, allowing personnel to provide a needed life-saving emergent intervention,” he said.



The training included classroom instruction, hands-on practice with blood collection kits, simulated transfusion procedures, and instruction on how to identify and screen potential “walking blood bank” donors – pre-approved sailors within a unit who can donate blood in an emergency.



“Whole blood transfusion is a critical aspect of tactical field care,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Moulton. “Giving us the ability to familiarize with the process in this environment will be a huge asset to our readiness in future operations.”



Moulton attended the training twice, once to learn and once to volunteer as a patient.



“As a volunteer who provided and received a transfusion, it was great to see what it was like from the other side of the needle. First-hand knowledge will help me keep calm and talk a patient through the process if ever I find myself in that position,” Moulton said.



The inclusion of whole blood transfusion training at Guantanamo Bay reflects Navy Medicine’s broader commitment to increasing combat medical readiness.



