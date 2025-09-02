Altus loadmasters train Fort Sill Soldiers on C-17 operations

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux | Loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron brief U.S. Army Soldiers on the different...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux | Loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron brief U.S. Army Soldiers on the different configurations of how to load vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a training event at Altus Air Force Base, Okla., Aug. 20, 2025. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux) see less | View Image Page

Loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron conducted static load training with the Army’s Alpha Battery, 3-2 Air Defense Artillery, 31st ADA Brigade, 32 Air and Missile Defense Command out of Fort Sill, Okla, Aug. 20, 2025.



During the event, 23 Soldiers—most of who were straight out of technical training—were given hands-on experience with loading and unloading their equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III.



“The training conducted with our joint partners at Altus is especially valuable because it allows junior Soldiers to understand the expectations of loadmasters and allows both branches to interact with a different culture,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas Arnold, A/3-2 ADA Executive Officer. “This builds a shared understanding that this is a team effort.”



Soldiers were taught how to apply restraints to their vehicles, and were given an explanation on where to put the restraints in order to ensure the equipment was secure for flight operations.



The three loadmasters also demonstrated different combinations of possible uploads for each vehicle; further preparing them for real-world scenarios and instilling them with the knowledge and confidence to execute their mission effectively.



“Proper load planning, weight distribution, and tie-down procedures are essential for flight safety and mission success,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Moore, 58th AS loadmaster. “Understanding Air Force protocols, timelines, and load planning builds cohesion and eliminates possible issues during real-world operations.”



The Airmen of Altus have been training with Soldiers from Fort Sill since at least 1999, offering decades of rapport, cohesiveness and increasing operational effectiveness.



With one Radar Antenna Array, one recovery vehicle and four Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, the teams had no shortage of hands-on experience. All equipment was measured and weighed by members of the 97th Logistical Readiness Squadron prior to loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III.



Once each piece of equipment was uploaded and downloaded, the loadmasters talked through any difficulties they may come across in the future as well as how to overcome those challenges—giving them all the tools they would need to be successful in future operations.



“These types of trainings really build trust between the services,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Maynor, 58th AS loadmaster. “We have more respect for each other, are able to break down stereotypes and build the trust required to function as one when needed.”



The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.



While the mission of the 97th Air Mobility Wing is: “We Train Exceptional Mobility Airmen,” it is in our vision that “we continue to execute a premier installation forging the world’s most inspired, proficient, and adaptive mobility warriors to deliver airpower for America and our Allies.”