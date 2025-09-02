That's a Wrap: U.S. and Thai Armed Forces close out successful Enduring Partners 25

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Sprowl | A Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel during air-to-air training...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Matthew Sprowl | A Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel during air-to-air training from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, as part of Enduring Partners 2025 above Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 25, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai Service Members an opportunity to strengthen relationships, validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling, and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Royal Thai Armed Forces successfully concluded the third annual Enduring Partners exchange on Aug. 28, 2025, after two weeks of intensive training and subject matter exchanges aimed at boosting readiness and strengthening military ties. The collaborative event, held at multiple locations achieved all its objectives to enhance bilateral relations and interoperability between the U.S. and Thailand.



“Enduring Partners is the only exercise, to my knowledge, of this kind, such that it has been born out of the State Partnership Program, it is also the largest exercise in the State Partnership Program portfolio,” said Brigadier General Kenneth Borchers, Commander, Washington Air National Guard. "



This year's exchange marked a significant expansion, with soldiers from the 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard actively participating for the first time alongside their Washington Air National Guard counterparts and including airmen from the Utah Air National Guard. The program, which in its initial two years primarily focused on air-centric expertise, embraced a broader, multi-domain approach under the Multidomain Operation Concept (MDO).



Training activities, comprising both a Field Training Exercise and Subject Matter Expert Exchange, encompassed a wide range of areas. U.S. and Thai service members engaged in flying training, ground-controlled interception (GCI), Air Force Special Warfare, cyber defense, combat communication, humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HA/DR), and space operations. Throughout the exchange, 92 sorties were flown, accumulating 158.6 flight hours, all executed safely.



"I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone that has been a part of the success of Enduring Partners," said Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, and Director of the Thai Joint Exchange Command for ENDURING PARTNERS 2025. "We have trained side-by-side, sharing knowledge and helping solidify interoperability. The professionalism and knowledge of our forces was present throughout this exercise, we are truly a combined force."



Beyond military training, a significant focus was placed on community relations. Service members conducted activities at Ban Nong Pluang Yai School, including a sports event and donations of school and sports equipment. This initiative aimed to enhance interpersonal relationships and foster good understanding.



All activities during Enduring Partners 2025 were carried out smoothly, demonstrating the determination and professionalism of participants from both sides. The exchange continues to advance the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces prioritize strengthening alliances and partnerships to ensure regional peace and prosperity.



“I want to thank the people of Thailand, the Washington National Guard loves working with our Thai counterparts, but love the people from the restaurants and hotels to the stores, we love being partners with their great country,” said Borchers. “We are very proud of our partnership with Thailand.”