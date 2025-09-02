The search is over! Defense Health Agency unveils findDHA — a dynamic, online search tool

Courtesy Photo | With hundreds of military hospitals and clinics, dental clinics, veterinary clinics,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | With hundreds of military hospitals and clinics, dental clinics, veterinary clinics, and research facilities — the Defense Health Agency’s reach spans worldwide, but there’s one place you can go to find a DHA facility: www.dha.mil/findDHA. Launched in August 2025, the new tool allows users to search for all types of DHA locations around the globe. The first-of-its-kind search portal for DHA is easy to navigate and includes an interactive mapping functionality to quickly find a location, link to a website, or click to call. DHA’s website contains a wealth of other resources, including a Beneficiary Hub, Careers page, an interactive timeline, and much more. see less | View Image Page

If you’ve ever asked, “Where on Earth is the Defense Health Agency?” the answer may surprise you. With hundreds of military hospitals and clinics, dental clinics, veterinary clinics, research facilities, and so much more, DHA’s footprint is large, spanning 44 U.S. states and territories and more than 10 countries worldwide.



Now, there’s one place you can go to find a DHA facility: findDHA (www.dha.mil/findDHA).



DHA launched www.dha.mil, the agency’s official public website, in December 2024 as a joint endeavor between the DHA Director’s Communications and Public Affairs Division and the agency’s chief information officer’s Program Executive Office Medical System’s Web & Mobile Technology Program Management Office. The website has grown steadily since its launch.



The new tool, unveiled in August 2025, allows users to search for all types of DHA locations around the globe. Finding a DHA facility has never been easier.



• Go to www.dha.mil/findDHA.

• Search by location or facility type.



You can also filter your search by Defense Health Network, TRICARE region, or keywords. The interactive mapping functionality lets you quickly find a location, link to a website, or click to call.



“Innovation thrives on a strong foundation”, explained Alistair McLean, program manager, Web & Mobile Technology PMO. “Our team is dedicated to providing the hosting, sustainment, and backend support that keep this platform secure and reliable. We’re proud to ensure the stability that allows these features to reach and benefit users every day.”



Telling the DHA story



The website is the first of its kind for DHA. It’s easy to navigate and introduces DHA to all its audiences.



“Our goal is to tell our story,” detailed Jessica Meyle, chief of communications operations and support for the DHA and functional owner of www.dha.mil. “The website is the official source of information about the agency, and we’ve built the site to tell our story in a creative way.”



Users can visit DHA’s interactive timeline (https://www.dha.mil/About-DHA/Our-History) to learn about DHA’s rich history and key milestones as the agency continues to grow. Explore the site to learn about DHA’s current leaders and catch up on the latest DHA news and events.



“Whether you already know about DHA or you’re just getting to know us, www.dha.mil is a great place to get started,” shared Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson, DHA senior enlisted leader.



Celebrating the DHA workforce



DHA boasts a civilian and military workforce of nearly 130,000 people worldwide. If you’re already part of the team or looking for a new career, visit our Employee Hub (https://www.dha.mil/About-DHA/Employee-Hub) and Careers page (https://www.dha.mil/About-DHA/Careers) for new opportunities, examples of how working at DHA can fit into every career stage, an overview of our professional development offerings for staff, and more.



Communicating with our partners



The Working with DHA Hub (https://www.dha.mil/Working-with-DHA) provides a jumping off point for vendors looking to do business with DHA, with up-to-date opportunities, links to a variety of helpful resources, and a new innovation form, which lets vendors start a dialogue with the agency. If you’re new to federal contracting, there are also resources to guide you through the process.



Connecting beneficiaries to health care



Navigating the complexities of TRICARE can be challenging. On the Beneficiary Hub (https://www.dha.mil/For-Beneficiaries), we’ve got you covered. With more than a dozen links directly into specific aspects of TRICARE and its provider networks, www.dha.mil makes it easy to find what you’re looking for quickly.



Bookmark us and check back often!



Each month, the website team is rolling out new tools and resources so visit regularly to find what’s new. Bookmark www.dha.mil for quick access. And follow DHA on these social platforms to stay updated on the latest news from DHA.



• LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency/

• Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency

• Instagram: https://instagram.com/defense_health_agency

• X: http://www.twitter.com/DoD_DHA