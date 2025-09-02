Premier US Army CBRNE command supports Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

Courtesy Photo | American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) "Mountain Dragons" are bolstering the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance combined defense posture during a rotational deployment near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Since arriving in South Korea in July 2023, the Fort Drum, New York-based CBRN company has trained with maneuver forces for a wide variety of combat missions. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. military’s premier Joint Task Force-capable Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation participated in Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 in South Korea, Aug. 18 – 28, 2025.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command Early Entry Command Post (EECP) exercised with Eighth Army and Combined Forces Command units on the Korean Peninsula and provided reachback capability with their Home Station Command Post located on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 is a defense-oriented exercise, featuring live-fire, constructive and field training exercises that engage alliance forces and governmental agencies. The training is focused on conducting all-domain operations.



The annual exercise enhances the combined, joint, all-domain and interagency operating environment and the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance's response capabilities.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command routinely deploy to South Korea for exercises and also deploy a chemical company to support rotational forces during deployments to the Korean Peninsula.



The Fort Hood, Texas-based 181st Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) is serving in South Korea on a rotational deployment in support of the 23rd CBRN Battalion “Lions,” 210th Fires Brigade “Thunder,” 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division “Indianhead” and Eighth Army “Pacific Victors.”



During their second deployment to Korea in three years, the 181st Chemical Company is serving near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the world’s most heavily guarded border.



The 181st Chemical Company is part of the 2nd CBRN Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th CBRNE Command.



U.S. Army Hazardous Response companies conduct CBRN reconnaissance, surveillance and decontamination operations in support of conventional and Special Operations forces around the world and provide support to civil authorities across the nation.



“It is always an honor to train together with our South Korean partners,” said Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, who previously served as the chief of staff of the South Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. “For more than seven decades, American Soldiers have proudly defended liberty with our South Korean allies on Freedom’s Frontier. This exercise is another chance to make one of the world’s strongest alliances even stronger.”