NAVFAC Pacific Increases Contract Award for Enhanced Capabilities in Darwin, Australia

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $220,173,280 million modification to a previously awarded $239,652,192 million contract in April 2025, to SLSCO Ltd. of Galveston, Texas for facility enhancements at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia.

The contract modification exercises two options, increasing the total cumulative face value of the overall contract to $459,825,472. Option one constructs a maintenance support facility building, armory building and required site improvements, while option two constructs an aircraft maintenance hangar, telecommunications facility, required pavement and site improvements for vehicle circulation and parking.



“This apron will increase the parking capacity at RAAF Darwin for additional Marine Corps aviation assets in support of Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin, thereby strengthening the ability of the U.S. and Australia to conduct joint military operations and training exercises and demonstrating our shared commitment to Australia-U.S. relations and Indo-Pacific security,” said U.S Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Col. Patrick Reynolds.



Work will be performed in Darwin, Australia with a new expected completion date in May 2028.



“SLSCO has been very active in reaching out to local subcontractors and suppliers in the Darwin area to discuss the business opportunities in support of delivering the project,” said SLSCO Ltd. Vice President Mark Karimi. “Through our efforts with Industry Capability Network in Northern Territory and our major subcontractors, many local Darwin companies are either already involved or are being considered for various subcontractor or supplier capabilities.”

This project falls under the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI) and Enhanced Air Cooperation, which aims to enhance joint military operations and training exercises between the U.S. and Australia, increase engagement with regional partners, and strengthen security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.



“These infrastructure enhancements are critical to enabling the ability to support and sustain Australian and US air operations from RAAF Base Darwin,” said USFPI Director General – Force Posture Initiatives Branch International Policy Division Brig. Michael Say. “United States investment in infrastructure, under the Force Posture Initiatives, reinforces the strong partnership between Australia and the United States and enforces our ability to operate together.”



Post award construction oversite will be provided from NAVFAC Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Australia and marks another construction milestone for the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI) and Australia team.



“Enduring partnerships are the foundation of our mission success — together, we build not just infrastructure, but lasting trust and shared capability,” said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Commander of Operations Capt. Chris Coggins.

NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Australia was established in 2018 and oversees, along with its Australian counterparts, the execution of military construction projects at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia.

