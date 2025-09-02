Team Robins environmental office supports mission success through habitat management

Photo By C Arce | Emma Browning, 78th Civil Engineering Group natural resources manager, assesses a...... read more read more Photo By C Arce | Emma Browning, 78th Civil Engineering Group natural resources manager, assesses a Bradford pear plant at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 26, 2025. Browning surveyed the plant and its surrounding areas in support of overseeing habitat management projects, such as removing invasive species like the Bradford pear plant, to ensure the installation has realistic landscapes for military training. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce) see less | View Image Page

From protecting endangered species to preserving land for military training, habitat management serves a dual purpose: it safeguards the environment while ensuring Team Robins has realistic landscapes to stay mission-ready.



The 78th Civil Engineering Group Environmental Management Branch’s Natural Resources Program oversees habitat management projects to ensure the installation is in proper condition to conduct military training and to provide outdoor recreation activities to Airmen and their families.



These projects focus on restoring communities back to their natural state, including invasive plant removal, prescribed burns, and mechanical thinning of dense forest understory.



“A healthy habitat provides realistic conditions for military training,” said Emma Browning, 78th CEG natural resources manager. “Thinning understory and removing invasive plants makes these areas navigable for personnel to be able to carry out exercises that support mission readiness.”



Browning also shared the management projects directly support the morale of Airmen and their families.

“Clearing out invasive plants will give native grass the opportunity to grow back,” Browning said. “This will essentially allow for a more open space, where we hope to build trails for Airmen and their families in the future.”



There are also federally endangered species on the installation, such as the Ocmulgee skullcap, and invasive plants are taking away resources that help them survive. Browning said habitat management that conserves threatened and endangered species keeps Department of Defense properties in compliance with Endangered Species Act regulations.



These projects allow Team Robins to meet both its national defense mission and environmental management obligations.



The 78th CEG Environmental Management Branch is responsible for ensuring compliance with federal, state and local environmental laws and stewardship of natural and cultural resources.