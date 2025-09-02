Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    See more than a Dozen Aircraft at VTNG Open house

    VTNG Welcomes Thousands to Open House

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Story by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard confirms that multiple military and civilian aircraft and vehicles will be featured on static display at the upcoming Open House on Sunday, Sept. 7. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore all aircraft along with the VTANG’s own F-35A Lightning II.

    In addition to the unit's F-35s, there will also be a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, T-6, Piper Cub, de Havilland, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, U.S. Army HMMWV and LMTV, Cessna, Air Tractor 802, U.S. Air Force C-12, U.S. Army UH-62 Lakota, U.S. Army UH-72 Blackhawk, Stearman, and BETA ALIA.

    “The integration of aircraft from other states, units, and organizations is a symbol of the teamwork and integration that makes the Air National Guard so great,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “Our success comes from cooperative efforts grounded in trust, interoperability, and hard work.”

    Families can explore equipment and meet service members, while getting to experience all that their hometown unit has to offer.

    This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 13:24
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Open House
    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    The Green Mountain Boys

