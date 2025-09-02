See more than a Dozen Aircraft at VTNG Open house

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | More than 6,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | More than 6,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army National Guard, where military aviation, equipment, vehicles, munitions and flight simulators were on display, along with a career fair, musical performances and police dog demonstrations, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 11, 2022. The event was planned to coincide with the Vermont National Guard's observance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 which saw Vermont Air National Guard F-16s flying patrols over NYC in the immediate aftermath of the attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard confirms that multiple military and civilian aircraft and vehicles will be featured on static display at the upcoming Open House on Sunday, Sept. 7. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore all aircraft along with the VTANG’s own F-35A Lightning II.



In addition to the unit's F-35s, there will also be a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, T-6, Piper Cub, de Havilland, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, U.S. Army HMMWV and LMTV, Cessna, Air Tractor 802, U.S. Air Force C-12, U.S. Army UH-62 Lakota, U.S. Army UH-72 Blackhawk, Stearman, and BETA ALIA.



“The integration of aircraft from other states, units, and organizations is a symbol of the teamwork and integration that makes the Air National Guard so great,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “Our success comes from cooperative efforts grounded in trust, interoperability, and hard work.”



Families can explore equipment and meet service members, while getting to experience all that their hometown unit has to offer.



This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.