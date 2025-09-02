Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard recognized during the 2025 NGAUS Conference

    Maryland Air National Guard recognized during 2025 NGAUS Conference

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak (left), acting director of the Air...... read more read more

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    MILWAUKEE - Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing received multiple awards during the 147th annual National Guard Association of the United States General Conference & Exhibition at the Baird Center in Wisconsin, Aug. 22-25, 2025.

    The 175th Wing was awarded the Air National Guard Spaatz Trophy, presented in honor of Gen. Carl A. Spaatz, the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. The award recognizes overall combat readiness and excellence for the reporting year.

    “The Spaatz Trophy recognizes the extraordinary readiness and combat excellence of our Airmen,” said Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Hunt, commander of the 175th Wing. “The 175th Wing embodies this standard every day, proving that Maryland Air National Guard Airmen are among the most capable and mission-ready forces in the nation.”

    Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Kerry T. Guy, 175th Wing base contracting officer, received the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for Company Grade Officers.

    This annual award honors outstanding Army and Air National Guard junior officers for exceptional service, leadership and professionalism to their country and community.

    “The National Guard Association of Maryland has exposed me to a professional network that cares deeply about the National Guard and reaching better goals for Maryland,” said Guy. “The cohesion with Soldiers and Airmen in this network has helped develop the characteristics needed for joint integration.”

    Guy was recognized for his work leading the restructuring of the Wing acquisition program, improving procurement strategy, market research and contract administration. He managed 32 contracts totaling $1.5 million, including negotiations that expanded the Wing lodging program and enhanced facility services, boosting morale, as well as executed the Wing's Innovation Spark Cell, securing $1.6 million in funding for Airman-driven initiatives, transforming operational capabilities.

    “I couldn’t have won this award without the direct mentorship I received from Brig. Gen. Amy Kremser and Lt. Col. Joseph Winter,” said Guy. “Both have been direct line supervisors who sponsored, supported, and went to bat for my innovation efforts.”

    Guy also oversaw the Air National Guard’s first-ever acquisition of a 3D concrete printer, valued at $349,000, which seeks to revolutionize deployed military construction.

    He has also mobilized training exercises with multiple contracting units, which helped enhance the Wing’s readiness and integration with joint-force partners. Additionally, he has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and oversaw contracts valued at over $21 million across Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, including an $8 million logistics support contract.

    “Capt. Guy represents the very best of today’s Air National Guard officers,” said Hunt. “His innovative leadership, from revolutionizing acquisition processes to securing critical resources for Airmen, demonstrates both vision and impact. He has left a lasting mark on our Wing and the joint force.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:17
    Story ID: 547132
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard recognized during the 2025 NGAUS Conference, by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Maryland Air National Guard recognized during 2025 NGAUS Conference
    Maryland Air National Guard recognized during 2025 NGAUS Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award; air national guard; achievement; ngaus; joint staff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download