Maryland Air National Guard recognized during the 2025 NGAUS Conference

MILWAUKEE - Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing received multiple awards during the 147th annual National Guard Association of the United States General Conference & Exhibition at the Baird Center in Wisconsin, Aug. 22-25, 2025.



The 175th Wing was awarded the Air National Guard Spaatz Trophy, presented in honor of Gen. Carl A. Spaatz, the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. The award recognizes overall combat readiness and excellence for the reporting year.



“The Spaatz Trophy recognizes the extraordinary readiness and combat excellence of our Airmen,” said Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Hunt, commander of the 175th Wing. “The 175th Wing embodies this standard every day, proving that Maryland Air National Guard Airmen are among the most capable and mission-ready forces in the nation.”



Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Kerry T. Guy, 175th Wing base contracting officer, received the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for Company Grade Officers.



This annual award honors outstanding Army and Air National Guard junior officers for exceptional service, leadership and professionalism to their country and community.



“The National Guard Association of Maryland has exposed me to a professional network that cares deeply about the National Guard and reaching better goals for Maryland,” said Guy. “The cohesion with Soldiers and Airmen in this network has helped develop the characteristics needed for joint integration.”



Guy was recognized for his work leading the restructuring of the Wing acquisition program, improving procurement strategy, market research and contract administration. He managed 32 contracts totaling $1.5 million, including negotiations that expanded the Wing lodging program and enhanced facility services, boosting morale, as well as executed the Wing's Innovation Spark Cell, securing $1.6 million in funding for Airman-driven initiatives, transforming operational capabilities.



“I couldn’t have won this award without the direct mentorship I received from Brig. Gen. Amy Kremser and Lt. Col. Joseph Winter,” said Guy. “Both have been direct line supervisors who sponsored, supported, and went to bat for my innovation efforts.”



Guy also oversaw the Air National Guard’s first-ever acquisition of a 3D concrete printer, valued at $349,000, which seeks to revolutionize deployed military construction.



He has also mobilized training exercises with multiple contracting units, which helped enhance the Wing’s readiness and integration with joint-force partners. Additionally, he has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and oversaw contracts valued at over $21 million across Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, including an $8 million logistics support contract.



“Capt. Guy represents the very best of today’s Air National Guard officers,” said Hunt. “His innovative leadership, from revolutionizing acquisition processes to securing critical resources for Airmen, demonstrates both vision and impact. He has left a lasting mark on our Wing and the joint force.”