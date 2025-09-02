Above the Battle, Beyond the Horizon

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in conjunction with the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O); the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment; Aerostar; and Lockheed Martin conducted a technical demonstration held at Outlying Landing Field Seagle in Twentynine Palms, California, May 19-21, aiming to develop a technology for Navy vessels to "see over the horizon" using a combination of stratospheric high-altitude balloons (HABs) and unmanned aircraft, both included novel energy solutions.



“There is no capability without mobility,” said RuthAnne Darling, Director of Operational Energy-Innovation in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. “Whether it’s data, drones, ships, vehicles, or airplanes, everything needs a steady supply of energy in order to move. And too often, energy has the potential to be a limiting factor.” Darling’s office manages the Department of Defenses’ two Research and Development funds that seed early-stage operational energy innovation for military capabilities and incentivize the Components to achieve energy superiority for U.S. Joint Forces and missions.



The U.S. Navy relies on a variety of sensors and platforms to extend its ability to see beyond the horizon. These include shipboard radar systems, airborne surveillance assets like the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and unmanned systems equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors. Satellite-based reconnaissance and networked data sharing across platforms also enhance maritime domain awareness. However, challenges remain in contested environments where adversaries attempt to degrade or deny these sensing capabilities, underscoring the need for rapid innovation and resilient technologies.



For example, the capability of producing hydrogen for collocated hydrogen-consuming technologies, specifically HABs and hydrogen-powered unmanned aerial systems (UAS), enable Marines to maintain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISRT) platforms more persistently than current platforms.



“Today we demonstrated that hydrogen is a feasible alternative to helium for DoD-relevant balloons, enabling simplified logistics,” said NRL Power and Energy Technologies Section Head, Rick Stroman, Ph.D. “Furthermore, combining such a balloon with a hydrogen fuel cell powered long range and endurance unmanned aircraft enables over the horizon operations. Hydrogen is the key enabler here as we exploit the high altitude of the balloon to “bounce” signals between the ground control station and the unmanned system when they are too far apart to see over the horizon.”



HABs can carry not only a sensor payload, but also communications relay equipment to facilitate over the horizon (OTH) employment of UAS. This HAB and UAS combination reduces the number of ISRT platform sorties required to accomplish the mission while also extending the sphere of awareness.



“We’ve been supporting Marine Corps and Navy experiments with expeditionary hydrogen for some time, given the potential to extend range, including in remote and spread-out locations, such as island chains,” Darling said.



The technical demonstration serves three purposes: solicit engagement and feedback from Marines and other warfighters; validate the viability of this approach; and reduce technical risk prior to testing the technology during upcoming military exercises. This demonstration is the capstone of a four-year Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) program that couples HABs and unmanned aircraft to demonstrate OTH communications and ISR that can be deployed and controlled from a ship using novel fuels.



“The ability to maintain a sensor payload on a HAB for weeks after launch over an area of interest is a game-changer,” said Capt. Joshua Ashley, U.S. Marine Corps, E2O Science and Technology Analyst. “Marines must continue to be involved in early demonstrations like this one for two reasons: it is our opportunity to help shape the direction of technology research from a user’s perspective and to better understand the changes that need to be made from a Service perspective to prepare for acquisitions as technologies mature.”



The Marine Corps established the E2O to conduct research and development in technologies, which can be the difference between mission success and failure, while reducing energy consumption with the goal of increasing reach, persistence, and lethality.

