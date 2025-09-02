Herd Highlight: Russell Somsen, Oahe Project natural resource specialist

Photo By Delanie Stafford | Russell (Russ) Somsen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District natural resources...... read more read more Photo By Delanie Stafford | Russell (Russ) Somsen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District natural resources specialist, poses for a photo at the Oahe Project in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, July 16, 2025. The projects hydropower house can be seen in the background. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford) see less | View Image Page

Meet Russell (Russ) Somsen, a natural resources specialist at the Oahe Project in Fort Pierre, South Dakota.



Russ has worked 35 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District in a variety of roles to include work with the Emergent Sandbar Habitat Program, threatened and endangered species, noxious weed control, ecosystem mitigation, visitor services and the processing of real estate and regulatory actions. He also serves as a contracting officer representative for multiple contracts.



One of his proudest achievements is the Oahe Physically Challenged Deer Hunt, which he helped establish with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks office in 1993. The annual event has been held for 33 years straight and provides a free two-day hunt at the project’s downstream recreation area for hunters who are confined to wheelchairs. The Paralyzed Vets of America provides funding for food and supplies and volunteers assist the hunters to their blinds and with other hunting tasks and meal preparation.



Russ was born and raised in Castlewood, South Dakota, has a wife of 30 years, and two boys, ages 18 and 22. He also has three Labrador retrievers.



What does Russ recommend when visiting the Oahe Project?



“Oahe is nationally known for its fishing and hunting opportunities so I would highly recommend utilizing some of our recreational areas.”



What does Russ like most about working at Fort Peck?



“I enjoy working outdoors.”



