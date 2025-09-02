Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Philippines to the Fleet: Sailor Earns U.S. Citizenship

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.28.2025

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexi Laurinaria, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, became a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Aug. 28.

    The ceremony took place in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin with Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, and VFA-146 leadership in attendance during a virtual call with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials.

    Laurinaria was born and raised in the Sonrosongon City, Philippines, and moved to Plainfield, Illinois, at 16 years old. She joined the Navy in 2022 through the delayed entry program. She said her father, who works for the Transportation Security Administration and often interacts with Navy personnel, was the one who recommended the Logistics Specialist (LS) rate to her.

    “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” said Laurinaria. “The Navy came knocking on my door saying ‘hey, you want to travel the world and have more opportunities?’ and my dad recommended [LS] and he helped me make a great choice.”

    Reflecting on the ceremony itself, she said it wasn’t until she was reciting the oath of allegiance when “everything clicked,” adding that the ceremony marked the completion of a long journey. “I’m just happy it’s official now,” she said. “At the end, I’m proud of what I did today. I want to thank my mom and my dad as well for their support for my Navy career and helping me through my journey for my citizenship.”

    Laurinaria encourages others pursuing citizenship to stay the course. “If I had any advice, it’s to stick with it,” she said. “It takes time, but it’s worth it.”

    For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Office at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

