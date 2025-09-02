Learn safe-gambling strategies: Avoid negative impacts to health, finances

Courtesy Photo | While gambling is generally considered recreational, it can adversely impact military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | While gambling is generally considered recreational, it can adversely impact military personnel, their families, and unit readiness. Department of Defense behavioral health experts offer sensible gambling tips. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Ethel Kefauver) see less | View Image Page

By Richard Barton, DSW, Clinical Social Worker, Defense Health Agency-Public Health



Richard Barton, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2012, holds a doctorate in clinical social work and has served as an U.S. Army brigade behavioral health officer and served as chief of social work services while assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His primary focus at Defense Health Agency-Public Health is on behavioral health and suicide prevention.



For centuries, gambling has been a popular form of entertainment and leisure activity, but for some, it can be a source of risk and harm—and service members are no exception.



Historically, military members tend to gamble more often than their civilian counterparts. Research indicates certain factors associated with military service increase the risk for gambling problems among those actively serving and for those who served. A 2021 study found that problem gambling scores for past and current service members were more than double those of the civilians studied. The 2020 DOD Health Related Behaviors Survey indicated 51.3% of active duty service members reported engaging in some form of gambling in the previous year.



While gambling is generally considered recreational, it can adversely impact military personnel, their families, and unit readiness.



“Unhealthy gambling behaviors are an increasing problem across the Armed Forces today due to the ease of online/app sports betting,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Isaac Lopez, a clinical psychologist with Defense Health Agency-Public Health in Aberdeen, Maryland. “This behavior is increasingly troublesome as research has shown it can lead to more significant problems to include increased risk of substance abuse and behavioral health symptoms.”



Problem gambling impacts



Several factors contribute to higher rates of military gambling; examples include its being seen as either a way to develop cohesion or escape from stress and boredom, and 24-hour online and phone app access. Service members also tend to be risk-takers and are often more willing to engage in high-risk activities.



Studies have also connected alcohol use to rates of gambling, linking increased drinking with more significant amounts of gambling. More gambling typically leads to a higher risk for harm, such as financial difficulties, relationship problems, and mental health concerns.



Gambling can have a negative impact on physical health, especially for those engaging in high-risk gambling. For instance, risky gambling can lead to sleep deprivation, poor nutrition and substance abuse. Financial concerns resulting from gambling can bring about stress-related problems such as hypertension and increased tobacco, nicotine, and substance use.



Daily behavioral health can be influenced by high-risk gambling, increasing the chances of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thinking. A risk-taking gambling style can also aggravate existing mental health problems, such as substance use and posttraumatic stress. Excessive gambling may also result in relationship issues, including separation, divorce, and domestic violence, and may increase the risk for criminal behavior, such as theft and fraud.



According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, problem gambling is defined as "gambling behavior that causes disruptions in any major area of life: psychological, physical, social, or vocational." The NCPG estimates that approximately 2 million Americans meet the criteria for problem gambling, with another 4–6 million experiencing problems related to their gambling behaviors.



Safe gambling techniques



A way to reduce the harm that can result from gambling is to practice safe gambling techniques. The first step is to view gambling as a leisure activity, not a way to make money. While winning is always possible, losing is just as likely. In fact, with the odds set in favor of the gaming industry, losing money over time is more likely, making it essential to gamble only with an affordable amount of money to lose.



Setting limits on both time and money spent on gambling is a technique that helps reduce gambling harm. Deciding in advance how much time and money to spend on gambling and sticking to that amount keeps more of your money in your pocket. Once the time or money limit has been reached, it is time to stop. Also, gambling is best experienced as a social activity with trusted friends; avoid gambling alone.



Another technique for reducing gambling harm is not chasing losses. Gambling to win back money lost can quickly become out of control and often leads to more losses. It’s important to accept that gambling involves losing, and the odds are not set in your favor. Using gambling tools that provide feedback on amounts spent can help prevent chasing losses and preserve any winnings earned.



Tips for sensible gambling



For many, gambling can be a fun and exciting activity, but it is important to realize you may win some of the time but will lose most of the time. The following tips can help you gamble sensibly:

• Set a budget. Determine how much of your money you are willing to gamble; when you have reached that amount, stop gambling.

• Don't chase losses. If you lose money while gambling, don't try to win it back by continuing to gamble. Doing so can lead to even bigger losses.

• Take breaks. Gambling can be addictive, so it's essential to take regular breaks to help you stay in control and reduce the risk of problem gambling.

• Don't gamble when you're stressed or upset. Gambling can be a way to take a break from daily life, but it is not a way to deal with stress or negative emotions. If you are feeling stressed or upset, don’t gamble; instead, find healthy and safe ways to relax and cope with your feelings.

• Don't gamble if you have a history of addiction. If you have a history of addiction, gambling is not a healthy activity for you. Talk to your healthcare provider about ways to manage your addiction and avoid gambling altogether.

• Know the odds. Before gambling, understand how the odds work and the risks of winning and losing. This knowledge will help you decide how much of your money you’re willing to risk and when to stop gambling.

• Don't let gambling interfere with your life. If you decide to participate in gambling, do not let it interfere with your work, relationships, or other vital aspects of your life. If it does, it’s time to seek help.



Following these tips will help you experience gambling while lowering the risk of harmful outcomes.



Resources



When gambling becomes hard to manage or is out of control, it can become self-destructive, like a substance use disorder. Indicators of addictive behavior include spending more time or money gambling than intended, feeling anxious or irritable when not gambling, hiding or lying about personal gambling habits, having financial difficulties because of gambling, and avoiding responsibilities at work or in relationships to spend time gambling instead.



If any of these signs is present, it is time to seek help. It’s not uncommon for gamblers to feel isolated or ashamed; some may even have thoughts of suicide. There are resources available to find support for gambling concerns:

• Military OneSource (https://www.militaryonesource.mil) offers 24/7 confidential help in both stateside and overseas by phone or live chat.