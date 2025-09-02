Aircraft, HIMARS conduct joint land strike during Super Garuda Shield 25

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | An Indonesian AH-64 Apache helicopter helicopter, engages a simulated target at the...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | An Indonesian AH-64 Apache helicopter helicopter, engages a simulated target at the joint land strike exercise with the Indonesian National Armed Forces and Australian Defence Forces during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

BATURAJA, Indonesia - The U.S. Army and Indonesian Armed Forces supported a multiday joint land strike with an Australian Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) underscoring continued partnership and interoperability at Super Garuda Shield 25.



In the multilateral training strike during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia Sept. 1 and 3, 2025, under the control of the Australian JTAC operator and Indonesian Air Force Ground Force Air Controllers, the U.S. Army participated in fire support training with Indonesian Armed Forces AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters and its own AH-64E helicopters assigned to the 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Indonesian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons provided fixed wing support.



“The joint land strike is a significant operation because it demonstrates the interoperability of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), Australian Defence Force, and U.S. armed forces to synchronize and engage high payoff targets using fixed wing, rotary wing, and multiple launch rocket system assets, among language barriers and differing tactics and procedures,” said U.S. Army Maj. Derrick Andrade, the CJTF fire support officer for Super Garuda Shield 25.



The U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Alpha Battery with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, also participated providing artillery fire support alongside Indonesian Armed Forces MLRS.



This type of training serves as a valuable opportunity for U.S. forces to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with partner nation forces, an Australian JTAC, Indonesian GFACs, and U.S. Army fire support officers coordinated with pilots and artillery crews for live fire attacks on training targets in the Baturaja Combat Training Center range complex. The team positioned themselves at an elevated position, guiding aircraft with skill and precision – confirming impacts on target.



“In my experience with Super Garuda Shield, we are only growing stronger,” said Bombardier Zeke Barker, from 8th/12th Royal Australian Artillery Regiment and supported as a JTAC for the strike. “The interoperability and ability for us to work together as one force is getting more seamless.”



Super Garuda Shield supports the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy by building interoperability and capacity that deters aggression and promotes peace through strength. The strike brought partners together to put combined training, planning, and tactics to the test in one of the culminating events of the exercise, unveiling disciplined planning and shared tactical proficiency.



For the Indonesian Armed Forces, training exercises that build proficiency and interoperability with the U.S. and Australian militaries are invaluable opportunities.



“It is good developing our relationship with the United States and Australia, training reinforces readiness to keep the region safe,” said a TNI GFAC who supported the strike. “We shared this experience in training together with our Apache helicopter assets, and though the exercise involved a lot of elements, it went wonderfully.”