U.S. Marines Lead Multinational Exercise in Egypt

Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | Egyptian military leaders give opening remarks for the command post exercise during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN– The U.S. Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is leading Exercise Bright Star 2025, a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) exercise designed to strengthen multinational cooperation and readiness, Aug. 28–Sept. 11, 2025.



Task Force 51/5 will train alongside Egyptian and other coalition partner militaries to refine mission-essential capabilities, including personnel recovery, embassy reinforcement, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response, and non-combatant evacuation operations.



“Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is proud to lead Exercise Bright Star 25 in Egypt,” says Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Lightfoot, commanding general of Task Force 51/5. “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with regional and coalition partners, TF 51/5 sharpens key mission sets and demonstrates its capability as CENTCOM’s Joint Task Force Headquarters - reassuring allies of its readiness to respond to any crisis.”



Throughout the event, TF 51/5 will conduct a staff wargaming process and develop courses of action across all warfighting functions. Maneuver elements will focus on maintaining operational flexibility, rehearse reserve missions, and validate contingency plans to ensure combat readiness.



Bright Star 2025 builds on the long-standing U.S.–Egypt security partnership, which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional stability, and efforts to combat violent extremism. Exercise planners incorporate lessons from recent humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, challenging participants with realistic scenarios such as managing escalation risks while operating with significant forward-deployed forces.



Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters, responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives.