Bright Star 25: Task Force 51/5 Kicks Off Command Post Exercise in Egypt

Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | Egyptian military leaders give opening remarks for the command post exercise during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | Egyptian military leaders give opening remarks for the command post exercise during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt - U.S. Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) launches a two-week multinational Command Post Exercise (CPX) as part of Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25.



TF 51/5 will focus on crisis-action planning, joint interoperability, and complex problem-solving. The exercise places TF 51/5 in a dual-leading role with the Egyptian military, working alongside regional and coalition partners in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief scenario (HADR).



The main objective is for the U.S., Egypt and partner nations to refine critical branch plans such as personnel recovery, embassy reinforcement, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response, and non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO).



Throughout the event, TF 51/5 conducts a staff wargaming process, complete with course-of-action development across all war-fighting functions. Maneuver elements focus on maintaining operational flexibility, rehearsing reserve missions, and validating contingency plans.



“Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is proud to lead the CPX for Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt,” says Brigadier General Stephen J. Lightfoot, commanding general of Task Force 51/5. “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with regional and coalition partners, TF 51/5 sharpens key mission sets and demonstrates its capability as CENTCOM’s Joint Task Force Headquarters - reassuring allies of its readiness to respond to any crisis.”



Planners for the CPX draw on lessons learned from recent HADR missions, incorporating them into real-time problem solving. The exercise pushes participants to work through realistic challenges, such as managing the perceived risk of escalation with a significant forward-deployed force.



Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with 44 partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios.



Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a Joint Task Force-Capable Headquarters, responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of CENTCOM, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives.