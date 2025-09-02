Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Enters The Shipyards

    231102-N-UF626-2001 Norfolk, Va. (Sep. 2, 2025) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived at Marine Hydraulic Industrial Shipyard for a CNO maintenance availability, Sep. 2.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sep. 2, 2025) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived at Marine Hydraulic Industrial Shipyard for a CNO maintenance availability, Sep. 2.

    A Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availability is an essential, scheduled maintenance period approved by the CNO for performing industrial maintenance, modernization, and upgrades on naval vessels.

    “I’m proud of the work the crew has put in over the past few years in service to our nation.” said Capt. Justin Issler, New York’s commanding officer. “We look forward to working with the team at MHI to accomplish this availability safely, efficiently and on-time.”

    New York entering MHI for a maintenance period marks the end to training, operational and sustainment phases. During these phases, New York accomplished several multinational exercises, a 7-month deployment with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2024, inspections such as Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and fleet weeks in Fort Lauderdale and New York City.

    Homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, New York is the 5th ship in the U.S. Navy to be named for the state of New York.

