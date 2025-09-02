NORFOLK, Va. (Sep. 2, 2025) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived at Marine Hydraulic Industrial Shipyard for a CNO maintenance availability, Sep. 2.



A Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availability is an essential, scheduled maintenance period approved by the CNO for performing industrial maintenance, modernization, and upgrades on naval vessels.



“I’m proud of the work the crew has put in over the past few years in service to our nation.” said Capt. Justin Issler, New York’s commanding officer. “We look forward to working with the team at MHI to accomplish this availability safely, efficiently and on-time.”



New York entering MHI for a maintenance period marks the end to training, operational and sustainment phases. During these phases, New York accomplished several multinational exercises, a 7-month deployment with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2024, inspections such as Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and fleet weeks in Fort Lauderdale and New York City.



Homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, New York is the 5th ship in the U.S. Navy to be named for the state of New York.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:09 Story ID: 547090 Location: US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Enters The Shipyards, by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.