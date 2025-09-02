3d Marine Division Trains with NMESIS in Okinawa

Photo By Cpl. Lucas Lu | U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division execute a notional fire mission with the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Lucas Lu | U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division execute a notional fire mission with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Field Training Exercise at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2025. The NMESIS system is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – In its next step toward Force Design modernization, 3d Marine Division is currently training with the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) at various locations across Okinawa, Japan. The NMESIS provides the Division with enhanced sea control and sea denial capabilities, deepens naval integration, and strengthens deterrence by extending the Joint Force’s ability to target and engage from land.



This marks the first time Division maneuver elements trained with the NMESIS aboard Marine Corps installations on Okinawa, rehearsing operations to secure and defend key maritime terrain while increasing system proficiency.



During the on-island training, the 12th Medium-Range Missile (MMSL) Battery, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, with support from 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, focused on refining critical operational usage, including launcher survivability and executing notional fire missions. This training offered an opportunity for the 12th Littoral Combat Team (LCT) to conduct distributed command and control in a contested and degraded environment while coordinating with elements across the LCT for the protection of high-value assets, such as the NMESIS, through the execution of an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise and the establishment of a fires node in support of maritime interdiction missions.



"These training opportunities with the NMESIS validated the effectiveness of our collaborative defensive architecture," said Capt. Kurt James, the 12th MMSL battery commander. "We refined our ability to coordinate responses to potential threats, reinforcing our commitment to regional security."



3d Marine Division formally received the NMESIS Nov. 26, 2024. The system first arrived to Okinawa, July 10, 2025. The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. By providing a mobile, long-range, and precise anti-ship capability, NMESIS strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to protect critical waterways and project power from ashore. The system provides critical capabilities for rapid deployment and improved interoperability with allies and partners. 3d Marine Division routinely moves assets to maintain a high degree of operational readiness and ensure regional deterrence, contributing to our overall mission of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



For any media queries, please contact 3d Marine Division, Communication Strategy and Operations at 3DIV_COMMSTRAT@usmc.mil. Photos, videos, and news stories about 3d Marine Division are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MD