4th Annual Dash for Danielle Honors Legacy, Raises Awareness of Domestic Violence

Courtesy Photo | A group of Team McChord first sergeants stand together in support of the Dash for Danielle event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2025. Dash for Danielle is an annual event to raise awareness for domestic violence prevention after Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch tragically lost her life to domestic violence in 2020. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Airmen, families, and community members marked the 4th Annual Dash for Danielle Run-A-Thon gathering to commemorate the life of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch, a beloved first sergeant who tragically lost her life to domestic violence in 2020.



Lynch dedicated 18 years to the U.S. Air Force, culminating in her role as a first sergeant renowned for her leadership, mentorship, and deep care for her Airmen. Her unexpected passing left a profound impact across the first sergeant community, prompting them to channel their grief into action and remembrance.



“Danielle’s passing deeply touched our first sergeant family. Though we lead as first sergeants, we remain human at heart,” said Master Sgt. Dalynda Baker, 62d Aerial Port Squadron first sergeant. “In her honor, we stand united, acknowledging the tragedy of domestic violence, recognizing its presence within our Air Force community, and advocating for every Airman and family to seek support, strength, and healing.”



Held at the McChord Field track, participants of all fitness levels undertook laps, push-ups, and sit-ups, sponsored by family, friends, and coworkers, to raise both funds and awareness for domestic violence prevention and support programs. The event also spotlighted resources available through JBLM’s Family Advocacy Program and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, offering critical support options for those in need.



“We run to remember those who lost their life by or were impacted by domestic violence,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Korchak-Campbell, 62d Airlift Wing command chief. “Run for change, run for support, run against violence, and together we make a difference, one mile at a time.”



Beyond physical endurance, Dash for Danielle encourages unity, resilience, and actionable hope. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to a vetted domestic violence charity in addition to supporting Operation Warm Heart.



The run-a-thon has become an annual tradition, bringing Airmen and families together each August to honor Lynch.



Lynch is survived by her father, Ron; her mother, Gail; her half-brother, Michael; and her beloved children, Ryan and Jackson.



For those in need of support or resources, the JBLM Safeline provides 24/7 assistance at 253-966-SAFE, as well as the Team McChord SAPR office at 253 982-7272.