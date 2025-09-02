FRCSW Achieves Record-Breaking Results for Naval Aviation Readiness

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has reached a significant milestone in Naval...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has reached a significant milestone in Naval Aviation maintenance through the creation and success of an H-53 Tiger Team. The goal was to create a streamlined, repeatable approach that future teams could follow to improve efficiency and consistency in H-53 aircraft production. Demonstrating the effectiveness of this new baseline, the Tiger Team is on track to successfully complete five CH-53 helicopters in less than 100 days. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has reached a significant milestone in Naval Aviation maintenance through the creation and success of an H-53 Tiger Team. This specialized group was comprised of subject matter experts who were tasked with establishing a new, standardized baseline process for maintenance of CH-53 helicopters. The goal was to create a streamlined, repeatable approach that future teams could follow to improve efficiency and consistency in H-53 aircraft production. Demonstrating the effectiveness of this new baseline, the Tiger Team is on track to successfully complete five CH-53 helicopters in less than 100 days.



At the heart of this effort was Mr. George Nacker, FRCSW Manufacturing Program Manager and former H-53 Deputy Program Manager, who handpicked the Tiger Team based on unmatched technical expertise and deep institutional knowledge of the H-53 platform. The remaining members of the team were: Steven Thomas, Joshua Jackson, Robert Acosta, Luis Agguire, Adam Giesin, Ryan Multerer and Norman Gomes. Each member represents the best FRCSW has to offer, highly skilled professionals with years of hands-on experience and a shared commitment to mission success.



The challenge was steep: deliver five aircraft in just over three months. Undeterred, the Tiger Team got to work immediately, and the results were historic. In the first month alone, the team completed and delivered three aircraft, a feat never before achieved at FRCSW or any other U.S. Navy maintenance depot. A fourth aircraft completed final testing and was delivered the following month, with a fifth currently at the test line and tracking to a mid-September completion.



The Team’s success was rooted in a cultural and operational shift. With full support from FRCSW leadership, the team was empowered to operate with autonomy, free from the usual administrative burdens and external constraints that can slow progress. Decisions were pushed down to the deck plate, enabling real-time problem-solving and allowing artisans to take full ownership of their work. The team streamlined every aspect of the process from maintenance sequencing to discrepancy tracking ensuring every minute counted without compromising safety or quality.



One of the most impactful innovations was a complete overhaul of the aircraft discrepancy documentation system. The Tiger Team refined the process so that repair records sent to the test line were clearly structured, with specific issues and solutions highlighted. This eliminated the need for additional interpretation, saving critical time and boosting efficiency across the board.



The team also re-engineered the workflow across all maintenance phases. The Tiger Team worked side by side with artisans to identify inefficiencies, remove non-essential steps, and optimize the sequencing of work. This comprehensive approach significantly shortened the Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) cycle while maintaining the rigorous standards required for mission readiness and flight safety.



One of the requirements placed on the Tiger team at its inception was to ensure any improvements made would be sustainable. The team not only developed processes that can be replicated within the H53 program itself, but throughout the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Plans are already in place to share these best practices across other maintenance teams to broaden their impact and enhance overall fleet readiness.



Moments of pride and momentum were frequent during this process, but none stood out more than the delivery of the second aircraft just one week after the first. Then came the third, in the same month, sending a surge of energy through the team and proving that this model of operations could deliver results.



This entire turnaround effort was driven internally by FRCSW. No outside teams were brought in, just the right people, given the right mission and the trust to execute. The H-53 program’s achievement is a clear reflection of what’s possible when expertise, empowerment, and a laser-sharp focus on the mission converge. Their success translates directly into more aircraft available for training, deployment, and operational readiness in support of the Presidents national defense strategy.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness, and they remain committed to driving innovation in aircraft maintenance and delivering mission-capable aircraft to the fleet.