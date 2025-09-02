Grand Forks AFB Commander Signs Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | The 319th Reconnaissance Wing Leadership Team stands with the 319th Integrated...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | The 319th Reconnaissance Wing Leadership Team stands with the 319th Integrated Resiliency Office after the signing of the 2025 Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 25, 2025. The 319th Integrated Resilience Office will be distributing suicide awareness morale patches, authorized to be worn every Friday throughout September. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, signed a proclamation declaring September as Suicide Prevention Month at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Aug 25, 2025.



The proclamation aims to spread awareness by setting training goals, hosting events, and encouraging people to look after each other on a personal level.



“The thing that really matters is connecting with airmen,” said Rosales, “making sure that folks you pass by every day, that you are connecting with them, to show them they are really seen.”



During the proclamation signing Ashlee Kleveland, Integrated Resilience Office integrated prevention chief and suicide prevention program manager, spoke about the importance of training and finding the right approach to help someone in need.



“Suicide Prevention Training is required by DOD. It is provided for us and is very important training for everybody to receive,” said Kleveland. “But there's something a lot different than attending a class you are required to be at and be in a seat for and initiatives that are going to be personalized to the location, to the demographic, and have different ways of reaching different folks so that everyone can understand that we're in this together.”



The proclamation also aims to aid leadership by giving them a list of supporting agencies they can direct Airmen to utilize. By creating awareness of the potential signs of an Airman in need and giving leadership the resources to assist, Kleveland aims to provide hope.



“The biggest piece about suicide prevention is knowing that there is support, and with that is hope,” Said Kleveland. “There are lots of lines of support so that you can find what's right for an individual. And having that hope could save a life.”



The 319th Integrated Resilience Office will be distributing suicide awareness morale patches, authorized to be worn every Friday throughout September.