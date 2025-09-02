Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu

Photo By Jhon Parsons | Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) Nine, Edwards Detachment Officer in Charge Cmdr....... read more read more

Photo By Jhon Parsons | Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) Nine, Edwards Detachment Officer in Charge Cmdr. Michael “HFM” Huntsman signals to his plane captain that he is ready to taxi his F-35C Lightning II for take-off on a training exercise Sept. 16, 2024 during Gray Flag at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu. Gray Flag is an annual large-force test event that brings the joint force together to test and evaluate multi-domain systems in a maritime environment, ensuring our nation’s warfighters are equipped with effective, interoperable systems that will help them deter aggression, protect our nation’s prosperity and security, and return home safely to their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons) see less | View Image Page