Increase in aircraft activity at Point Mugu

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 02, 2025) – Residents of Ventura County will notice increased aircraft activity and noise as Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu hosts a Large Force Test Event starting Sept. 05, 2025.
Multi-service aircraft, surface vessels, and unmanned systems will be participating, staging and launching from Point Mugu. Aircraft participating in the event will operate largely during regular airfield hours, but extended airfield hours will be required to support some test events. Operations are expected to last approximately 2 weeks.
Residents in Camarillo and Oxnard may experience increased noise levels during peak times.
NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.
