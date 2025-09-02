Veterans Answer Call to Strengthen America’s Shipbuilding Force

WASHINGTON — As the Navy undertakes its most ambitious shipbuilding effort since the 1980s, the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program is turning to a trusted source to help meet the demand: America’s veterans. Erica Holloway Logan, Workforce Director for the MIB Program, outlined the mission during remarks at the National Association of State Workforce Agencies Veterans Conference in Washington, D.C.



Over the next decade, the US Navy needs the maritime industry to hire approximately 250,000 skilled workers to build and maintain the next generation of submarines and surface ships. Veterans are poised to play a vital role in that mission not only because of the technical skills they bring, but because of the leadership, discipline, and purpose that define their service.



"Veterans bring something irreplaceable to our shipyards and suppliers," Logan told the audience of state workforce agency representatives. "They understand mission focus, they value teamwork, and they know what it means to serve something greater than themselves. These aren't just job skills — they're the foundation of our maritime industrial base."



A National Security Imperative



Established in 2024, the MIB Program was created to help rebuild the Navy’s manufacturing ecosystem—a complex network of shipyards, suppliers, and skilled workers that has eroded over decades. Since the Cold War, the submarine industrial base has contracted from 17,000 suppliers to just 5,000. Meanwhile, nearly 70% of the current workforce is nearing retirement.



At the same time, the Navy faces historic demand: delivering one Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia-class fast attack submarines every year by 2028, while simultaneously building more than 10 new classes of surface ships.



"This isn’t just about building ships and submarines," Logan explained. “We're rebuilding an entire industrial ecosystem that's critical to national security. Veterans have the discipline and adaptability to lead this transformation."



Bridging Military Experience to Maritime Careers



To help veterans transition into the maritime workforce, the MIB Program is working across multiple fronts.



The MIB Program’s career platform, BuildSubmarines.com, has attracted over 3.6 million job seekers since September 2023. Through partnerships with veteran-serving organizations like NextOp, veterans receive priority placement support and can create talent profiles that connect them directly with maritime employers.



The program also emphasized face-to-face engagement. Through participation in military job fairs, Department of Defense SkillBridge fellowships, and Transition Assistance Program (TAP) classes, the MIB Program is connecting with veterans where they are—on bases, in classrooms, and at the start of their next chapter. In 2024, these efforts helped place more than 100 hundreds of veterans and military spouses into maritime jobs, with a goal of placing 1,200 in 2025.



One model for success is the Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center, which serves over 1,600 transitioning service members annually. Located near the world’s largest Naval base, the center provides a direct link between veterans and maritime employment opportunities.



Training for Mission Readiness



Training programs are another key part of the effort. The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program in Danville, Virginia, provides 600 hours of intensive training in welding, CNC machining, additive manufacturing, quality control, and non-destructive testing. Of the 179 veterans who enrolled, 136 graduated, and 102 found employment in maritime jobs.



The Michigan Maritime Manufacturing Initiative extends this model through partnerships with local community colleges, while the Navy Reserve outreach encourages service members to pursue careers in shipbuilding that align with reserve duty.



“Veterans don’t just fill positions—they elevate entire teams,” Logan said. “Their attention to detail, comfort with complex systems, and leadership under pressure translate directly to the precision required in shipbuilding.”



More Than a Job—A New Form of Service



Opportunities for veterans extend beyond traditional trades. Veterans can pursue careers in advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, quality assurance, project management, and engineering roles. The program's six regional talent pipelines and national Enterprise Plus network provide pathways for veterans regardless of geographic location.



But this effort goes beyond economic development. It’s a matter of national defense.



"Every veteran who joins the maritime industrial base continues their service to the nation," Logan concluded. "They're not just building submarines and ships — they're building the tools that protect American interests around the world."



As the Navy celebrates its 250th birthday this year, the MIB Program is focused on the next 250. That future will be built by skilled hands, guided by experienced leaders, and powered by the veterans who continue to serve their country in a new way.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:59 Story ID: 547027 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Answer Call to Strengthen America’s Shipbuilding Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.