Franconia-Springfield strengthens Fort Belvoir community partnership at Bridge Walk

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – On Saturday, August 30, community members, civic leaders and military personnel gathered at Springfield Plaza to join the Franconia-Springfield Bridge Walk. Escorted by Fairfax County Police cruisers, leaders guided the walk across Veterans Bridge, a tradition that for 24 years has symbolized the covenant between Fort Belvoir and its surrounding communities.



This year marked the first event under its new name, the Franconia-Springfield Bridge Walk, a change reflecting the broader inclusion of neighboring communities and partners who share in this long-standing commitment. The walk concluded at American Legion Post 176, where leaders renewed the U.S. Army’s Community Covenant, first signed in 2009, to reaffirm the promise of continued partnership.



Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk said the event continues to embody the shared respect and collaboration between Fort Belvoir and Fairfax County.



“Fort Belvoir continues to be a stellar partner with us here in Fairfax County,” said Lusk. “We’ve worked closely with the Fort Belvoir Garrison leadership, military personnel, and appreciate their Family members. We deeply value their commitment to our community.”



Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Creel, emphasized that the Army’s strength lies in people – and the relationships that sustain them.



“More than 200,000 Soldiers, Families, retirees, and civilians depend on this installation every day,” said Creel. “That’s why this covenant is more than a signature on a piece of paper. It’s a promise that Fort Belvoir and our Fairfax County partners will keep working together.”



Creel noted that while Fort Belvoir is the county’s largest employer, with over 145 units, 26,000 employees, and a $25 billion regional economic impact, the covenant reflects something greater: the Army’s priority to building partnerships that enhance readiness and operational effectiveness. By leveraging shared resources, fostering innovation, and working side by side with local businesses, civic organizations, and residents, Fort Belvoir and Fairfax County strengthen not only the community but also the Army’s ability to accomplish its mission.



The covenant was signed by CSM Creel, Supervisor Lusk, State Delegate Kathy Tran, Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw, American Legion Post 176 Commander, Denise White, and VFW Post 7327 Senior Vice Commander, Marcy Neuendorf. Together, they reaffirmed that the strength of Service members comes from their Families, and that Families are strengthened by communities – made up of educators, employers, civic and business leaders, and citizens – all who commit to supporting resilience and readiness.



The celebration concluded with community booths, entertainment, and refreshments. Event supporters and sponsors included the Fairfax County Police Department, Operation Stream Shield, the Transportation Alliance of Greater Springfield, Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, the Springfield Civic Association, Friends of Richard Byrd Library, ECHO Foodbank, Second Story Resource Center, Special Olympics of Northern Virginia, and the Mount Vernon-Springfield Chamber of Commerce.



“By renewing this covenant, we reaffirm that Fort Belvoir and Fairfax County move forward together - stronger, more resilient, and committed to one another,” said Creel.

