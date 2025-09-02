FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE # 2025-0902

Sept. 2, 2025

For information contact:

91st Training Division Public Affairs Office: (602) 299-0294



91st TRAINING DIVISION CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY



DUBLIN, Calif. –The 91st Training Division will hold a change of command ceremony, 2 p.m., Sept. 14, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, here.



Brig. Gen. Shaun P. Miller will replace Brig. Gen. Colin J. Morrow as commander of the division. Morrow will assume the role of deputy commander for the 84th Training Command following his departure. Morrow has served as commander of the division since March 2023.



Miller’s most recent assignment was as deputy commander, 76th Operational Response Command, Salt Lake City, Utah. Miller was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Chemical branch in 2000. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Norwich University, a Master of Science in Environmental Management from Webster University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.



The ceremony will be livestreamed on the divisions Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/91stTrainingDivision



For further information and media inquiries, contact the 91st Training Division Public Affairs Office at (602) 299-0294 or alun.h.thomas.mil@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:27 Story ID: 547015 Location: CAMP PARKS, CALIFORNIA, US