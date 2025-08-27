Change of Command at Afloat Training Group Western Pacific Signals Continued Commitment to Maritime Readiness

YOKOSUKA – Capt. Matthew Hays took command of Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) from Capt. Jonathan Hopkins during a ceremony held August 29, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The change signifies the ongoing commitment to maintaining a highly trained and combat-ready naval presence in the region.



Capt. Gary Harrington, commodore, Afloat Training Group Pacific, presided over the ceremony, recognizing Hopkins' exceptional leadership and welcoming Hays to his new role.

“The Navy’s mission is truly unremitting, and the American people will continue to rely on us to defend them from harm and protect our national interests around the world,” said Harrington. “The responsibilities of our training commands are absolutely essential and foundational to our wider mission of providing combat ready ships and battle-minded crews that are ready and lethal on arrival.”



Hopkins, a native of Fallbrook, California, who grew up in Peyton, Colorado, relinquished command after a highly successful tour. Since assuming command in December 2022, Hopkins spearheaded the training, assessment, and certification of 22 forward-deployed naval ships in the Western Pacific. He oversaw more than 2,400 shipboard trainings and 300 certification events encompassing all surface warfare skills, significantly contributing to the combat readiness of ships operating in the region.



“You took my commander’s intent and breathed life into it,” Hopkins said to the crew. “You punched way above your weight and made ATGWP the most productive ATG in the fleet. You have kept the Sailors, and in turn, our fleet battle ready.”



Hays was born in Celina, Ohio and earned his commission as an Ensign in 2003 through the NROTC commissioning program at Miami University. He previously commanded the Destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Yokosuka and most recently served as the deputy division chief for J36 Space and Integrated Air and Missile Defense at US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.



"I am extremely excited to be back in Yokosuka with the Sailors of the forward-deployed Navy and blessed to have the opportunity to command here again,” said Hays. “I have seen the vital leadership and training that ATGWP provides to the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet and I look forward to championing warfighting readiness in the Indo-Pacific."

Hopkins departs for a new position as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Afloat Training Group Western Pacific is responsible for ensuring that U.S. Navy ships operating in the Western Pacific are fully trained and ready for any mission. As the Type Commander's (TYCOM) executive agent, ATGWP provides expert training, evaluation, and support to both forward-deployed and visiting ships, contributing directly to the security and stability of the region.

