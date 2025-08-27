Army Demonstrates Apache Counter-UAS Capabilities

MCAS New River, NC. — The Army successfully demonstrated the ability of AH-64E Apache helicopters to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, underscoring the attack helicopter’s value as a decisive counter-UAS platform.

The demonstration, conducted by Program Manager Apache, Program Manager Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions, and the JPEO Armaments and Ammunition team responsible for 30mm proximity-fused ammunition, in partnership with the South Carolina Army National Guard, highlighted how Apache’s mobility and firepower enable rapid engagement of UAS threats in contested environments.

Counter-UAS Performance

Apache aircrews executed engagements with multiple armament options to include the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, HELLFIRE variants, the Hydra-70 Guided Rocket with an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System guidance section, and 30mm rounds. All missile systems successfully destroyed their targets, Hydra-70 Guided Rocket with APKWS achieved three of four target kills, and 30mm rounds neutralized designated aerial threats.

These results confirmed that Apache can deliver persistent, flexible, and cost-effective options to defeat UAS threats. Each demonstrated munition offers tradeoffs in range, collateral risk, and engagement tempo to provide commanders scalable solutions dynamic to mission requirements.

Addressing a Growing Threat

Unmanned systems are a dominant factor in today’s conflicts that are low-cost, adaptable, and capable of producing lethal, high-volume effects that can degrade threaten US Forces and degrade coalition protection and offensive operations. Existing C-UAS systems are predominantly ground-based and limited in number, creating gaps that adversaries can exploit. By leveraging Apache helicopters, commanders gain a mobile platform able to deploy rapidly into threatened areas to detect targets that are masked from static detection systems, engage targets across three dimensions of battlespace, provide early warning and situational awareness via modern sensors and networked systems for battlefield situational awareness sharing, and data sharing across networks like Link 16.

This demonstration validates Apache’s ability to fill critical C-UAS gaps by combining dynamic maneuverability with combat-proven armament.

Leadership Perspective

“This was about validating our capabilities and ensuring the Apache remains a vital asset in modern combat scenarios,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel York. “We demonstrated that the Apache continues to be relevant and effective in the face of evolving UAS threats.”

“PM Apache’s demonstration further confirms what Army Aviators have known for years: an Apache Attack Helicopter with trained and equipped Aircrews is the most adaptable weapon system on modern battlefields,” said LTC Cusack, product manager for HELLFIRE and JAGM. “The limiting factor remains how much the Army can invest into aircrew training and munition integration to reduce crew workload. Apache Aircrews will find a way to provide decision space and early warning for ground commanders and defeat the threats that attempt to disrupt US Military operations,” he added.

Conclusion

The Apache’s successful demonstration confirms its role as a rapid, persistent, and economical C-UAS solution—giving ground commanders another decisive tool to protect forces, deny adversaries airspace, and dominate across domains.

