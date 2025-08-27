Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: International troops tour Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area, Part I

    International troops tour Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area

    Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army Medical Service within the Army Reserve of the British Army that’s based in Wales, visited the historic Commemorative Area on Aug. 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    These personnel along with members of the Royal Canadian Medical Service stopped over to the area for an afternoon visit to learn more about Fort McCoy and U.S. Army history as well as take photos.

    These service members were at Fort McCoy to participate in the 2025 Global Medic exercise.

    For more information about the Commemorative Area, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 502-898-2407 or by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@mail.mil.

    Fort McCoy history is also highlighted in every monthly issue of The Real McCoy — Fort McCoy’s official newspaper — in the “This Month in Fort McCoy History” column. See past editions at https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/1002/the-real-mccoy.

    Learn more about Army history by visiting the Army Center for Military History at https://history.army.mil.

    And learn more about Wisconsin’s history by visiting the Wisconsin Historical Society at https://www.wisconsinhistory.org.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

