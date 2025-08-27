Photo Story: International troops tour Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army Medical Service within the Army Reserve of the British Army that’s based in Wales, visit the historic Commemorative Area on Aug. 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. These personnel along with members of the Royal Canadian Medical Service stopped over to the area for an afternoon visit to learn more about Fort McCoy and U.S. Army history as well as take photos. These service members were at Fort McCoy to participate in the 2025 Global Medic exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army Medical Service within the Army Reserve of the British Army that’s based in Wales, visited the historic Commemorative Area on Aug. 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



These personnel along with members of the Royal Canadian Medical Service stopped over to the area for an afternoon visit to learn more about Fort McCoy and U.S. Army history as well as take photos.



These service members were at Fort McCoy to participate in the 2025 Global Medic exercise.



