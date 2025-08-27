Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk returns home to Key West, Florida after 75-day maritime border security patrol

Courtesy Photo | Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard patrol vessel HMJS George William Gordon and U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard patrol vessel HMJS George William Gordon and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) conduct an at-sea transfer of contraband and suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, Aug. 23, 2025. Mohawk’s crew conducted a 75-day maritime border security patrol in the Caribbean Sea, Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Andrew Ferderer) see less | View Image Page

KEY WEST, Fla. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) returned to their home port in Key West, Friday, following a 75-day maritime border security patrol in the Windward Passage, Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea.



During the patrol, Mohawk’s crew deployed to the Coast Guard Southeast District (CGD-SE) area of responsibility, where crews conducted multi-mission operations with joint service, international, and interagency partners to protect America’s maritime borders from illegal drug trafficking and prevent unlawful alien migration in the region.



Mohawk’s crew initially deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry (OVS) while on patrol in the Windward Passage to deter illegal alien migration along the coast of Haiti.



On Aug. 16, Mohawk’s crew assisted the Jamaica Defence Force by interdicting and transferring a vessel with five Haitians aboard who were attempting to illegally enter Jamaica.



The crew also patrolled the Caribbean Sea in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force – South (JIATF-S) mission of detecting and monitoring illegal drug shipments in the maritime domain for subsequent interdiction and apprehension.



On Aug. 21, a U.S. Navy aircrew identified a suspicious vessel in the Caribbean Sea, and a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew assisted in tracking the go-fast vessel with three suspected drug smugglers aboard. Once Mohawk was vectored in, crew members launched the cutter’s primary interceptor boat, the service’s newest 26-foot, Mk-V over-the-horizon cutter boat, for a 113-nautical-mile pursuit and later coordination with Jamaica Defence Force personnel, who interdicted the vessel in Jamaican waters.



In total, while working with the Jamaica Defence Force during four maritime law enforcement cases, Mohawk’s crew interdicted or assisted in the interdiction or transfer of 13 suspected smugglers, two suspect vessels and seized marijuana to Jamaican authorities for prosecution in Jamaica.



In addition, Mohawk worked alongside Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security partners, contributing to the disposition of 21 drug smugglers, 2,425 pounds of cocaine and 4,300 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly $23 million.



Throughout the deployment, Mohawk engaged in joint patrols and at-sea transfers with a variety of Coast Guard assets, including Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905), Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) and Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630).



Reinforcing interagency cooperation, Mohawk partnered with the crews of the USS Cole (DDG-67) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), who provided maritime patrol aircraft support and facilitated a critical transfer of contraband and detainees. These operations support U.S. national objectives and a commitment to a coordinated, multi-faceted approach to deter illicit trafficking and bolster regional security.



Collaborating with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mohawk’s crew also provided offshore presence to support Coast Guard Sector Miami alongside additional Coast Guard air and surface assets to help prevent illegal immigration and drug smuggling, while augmenting search and rescue capability off the coast of Florida.



“Mohawk’s recent operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation's maritime approaches,” said Cmdr. Taylor Kellogg, commanding officer of Mohawk. “Our efforts over the last 75 days have served as a deterrent to criminal organizations seeking to exploit our waterways and reinforce our dedication to a safe and secure maritime environment. I’m proud of our crew for their selfless service, teamwork and devotion to duty.”



CGG-SE is responsible for Coast Guard activities throughout a 1.7 million square mile area including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, as well as 34 foreign nations and territories. Interdictions are performed by members of the U.S. Coast Guard under the authority and control of CGD-SE, which is headquartered in Miami.



OVS is a Department of Homeland Security-led operation comprised of federal, state and local partners responsible for preventing and responding to maritime migration. OVS, previously known as Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, was established in 2003 and is comprised of more than 50 federal, state and local agencies.



JIATF-S, in conjunction with partner nations, works to target, detect and monitor illicit drug trafficking within the joint operating area. The organization facilitates the interdiction and apprehension of illicit traffickers to dismantle transnational criminal organizations while reducing the flow of drugs to the public. Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the U.S. Coast Guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.



Mohawk is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug and alien interdiction operations, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. The cutter falls under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, which is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.



