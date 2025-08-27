South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing Recognized with Three Top ANG Awards

The South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing received three top national honors at the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) General Conference and Exhibition on Aug. 25, receiving the Distinguished Flying Unit Plaque, the Winston P. Wilson Trophy, and the Maj. Gen. John J. Pesch Flight Safety Trophy.



Col. Brandon Eskam, commander of the 114th FW, accepted the awards on behalf of the Wing and attributed the recognition to the organization’s legacy of excellence.



“For nearly 80 years the 114th Fighter Wing has been among the most capable flying units in the nation,” Eskam said. “Over the last year we deployed twice, once to the Pacific theater and once to the Middle East, while maintaining remarkable readiness at home. For those efforts, we were recognized as the number one fighter wing in the Air National Guard. We are proud to represent South Dakota and our communities in the vital work of defending the nation.”



The Distinguished Flying Unit Plaque is presented annually to the five highest-rated ANG flying units for excellence in combat readiness, operational effectiveness, and contributions to the overall mission. This marks the 12th time the 114th FW has received the award.



The Winston P. Wilson Trophy, honors the most outstanding ANG fighter/reconnaissance unit of the year, with evaluation criteria including deployments, inspections, exercises, and accident prevention. This marks the second consecutive and eighth overall time the 114th FW has earned the Wilson Trophy.



The Maj. Gen. John J. Pesch Flight Safety Trophy recognizes the top ANG unit for exceptional contributions to flight safety, innovative risk management, and maintaining mishap-free flying records. The 114th received this honor for the seventh time.



Together, these awards affirm the 114th FW’s enduring reputation for combat excellence, operational reliability, and an uncompromising safety culture, qualities that have defined the South Dakota Air National Guard for nearly 80 years.



Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, The Adjutant General of South Dakota, emphasized the impact of these awards on the state and nation.



“These awards are a testament to the culture of excellence in the South Dakota Air National Guard,” Morrell said. “Our Airmen don’t strive for awards; they are a byproduct of the professionalism, discipline, and dedication shown every day. To be recognized as a top, reliable choice for our nation time and again is an honor, and I could not be more proud of the 114th Fighter Wing.”



The 114th FW, known as the “Lobos,” has flown fighter aircraft for nearly 80 years, tracing its aviation heritage back to World War II. 2026 will mark the 80th anniversary of the South Dakota Air National Guard. Today, the wing continues its flying mission with the F-16 Fighting Falcon, providing combat airpower and agile combat support around the world.

