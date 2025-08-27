Bridging the gap: Capstone Research Workshop aligns Arctic Edge with operational needs

Photo By Amber Kurka | Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafrenière, 7 Wing (Space) commander and director of...... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafrenière, 7 Wing (Space) commander and director of the Canadian Space Operations Centre, shares his perspective during a panel discussion on Arctic Operations during the Arctic Edge 2025 Capstone Research Workshop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. The panel highlighted real-world challenges faced by operators in the region and identified critical capability gaps affecting Arctic mission success. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka) see less | View Image Page

In a room recently used for high-level diplomacy, researchers and defense officials gathered to address a different kind of strategic engagement. The focus was not on summits or treaties but on solving complex operational and readiness challenges in one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth.



The Arctic Edge 2025 Capstone Research Workshop, held Aug. 20 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, brought together more than 80 participants from across the Department of Defense, the Canadian Armed Forces, the U.S. Coast Guard, and academic and research institutions. The goal was to accelerate mission-driven solutions that enhance readiness and deterrence across the Arctic region.



Hosted collaboratively by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the Homeland Defense Institute, and the Center for Arctic Study and Policy, the workshop served as the final event in a series of research workshops supporting Exercise Arctic Edge 2025. Arctic Edge is a joint and combined multi-domain field training exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and strengthen interoperability with allies and partners.



The workshop was preceded by a research poster showcase and an optional field program on Aug. 19 that introduced participants to the Port of Alaska and Ted Stevens International Airport, two critical nodes of Arctic infrastructure. These engagements helped ground the research conversations in real-world challenges faced by operational forces.



Research in the service of readiness



The Arctic remains one of the most demanding operating environments for U.S. and allied forces. Communications infrastructure is limited, equipment performance is unpredictable, and extreme operating conditions can compromise logistics and medical support. The workshop was created to ensure the Department of Defense is investing in the right research and innovation to meet these conditions head-on.



Panels focused on key operational challenges, including biodefense, cold weather medicine, domain awareness, resilient infrastructure, and communications in austere environments. Researchers and warfighters engaged directly to identify gaps and explore emerging solutions that support Arctic operations.



Randy “Church” Kee, director of the TSC, emphasized the importance of investing in research that prepares the force for real-world Arctic missions.



“Rigorous research is the foundation of sound strategy and operational success,” Kee said. “Our commitment to advancing knowledge on the Arctic ensures that our warfighters have the insights they need to safeguard our nation’s security and strengthen defense in this strategically vital region.”



He also noted that strategic advantage in the Arctic depends on partnerships and shared understanding, particularly with allies who face the same environmental and geopolitical challenges.



“Collaboration in research directly strengthens deterrence,” Kee said. “By combining insights across services and agencies, we build the knowledge and edge that keeps our forces ready.”



Embedded in operations



Holding the workshop during Arctic Edge 2025 allowed researchers to engage with operational planning and experimentation. The timing created an opportunity to shape research efforts that directly support ongoing defense missions.



David Kang, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command director of Training, Exercises, and Wargames, explained that the Arctic must be viewed not just as a region of interest but as a critical part of the U.S. homeland defense posture.



“Defending the homeland starts here,” Kang said. “The same things that attract people to Alaska—resources, access, and opportunity—are the same things that attract our adversaries. We have to be ready.”



He emphasized that the coordination between research and exercises such as Arctic Edge enables the DoD to experiment with and integrate new capabilities under realistic conditions.



“These workshops make our experimentation more relevant,” Kang said. “They help us accelerate integration and demonstrate that we are committed to ensuring peace and stability in the region.”



A model for the future



This workshop was the final in a series of research engagements that began earlier this year in Colorado Springs. Each event has contributed to the Department’s broader goal of building a research ecosystem that supports Arctic security strategy.



Organizers from the TSC, HDI, and CASP believe the model used in Arctic Edge 2025 can be replicated and refined in future exercises.



By embedding research in a joint training environment, the DoD is signaling that innovation and readiness are inseparable. The problems facing Arctic warfighters cannot wait for long-term academic timelines. They require operational relevance and accelerated solutions.



What emerges from these conversations will not only inform future experiments and exercises but also shape how the DoD prepares for strategic competition and deters threats in the Arctic.