TSC delivers Strategic Arctic Dialogue course for NORAD and USNORTHCOM

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies delivered the Strategic Arctic Dialogue: North America's Arctic Atlantic Approach (with a focus on Greenland) Special Topic Course virtually on Aug. 6, 2025, bringing together 124 mid- to senior-level Department of Defense officials and Arctic experts to examine the Arctic's evolving geopolitical and operational environment. The day-long course represented one of the largest single training events conducted simultaneously for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command personnel, reflecting the commands' commitment to advancing Arctic knowledge for homeland defense.



Key sessions included scene-setter presentations on the Arctic's operational environment and geopolitical dynamics, as well as North Atlantic Bridge panel discussions that covered the historical and strategic context of Greenland, Iceland, and the Kingdom of Denmark. They provided allied perspectives on Arctic deterrence and defense cooperation. The course also featured updates on current Arctic campaigning activities and their implications for homeland defense and North American security.



Discussions on vulnerabilities, security cooperation, and dual-use infrastructure pathways generated active participation among attendees.



“The course reinforced the importance of understanding regional context and allied partnerships in developing effective Arctic strategies,” said Dr. Matt Rhodes, professor of International Security at the TSC, who led the course development.



By connecting defense professionals with subject matter experts, the TSC continues to support NORAD and USNORTHCOM's mission to defend North America through education and strategic dialogue that addresses the unique challenges of the Arctic domain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:57 Story ID: 546925 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSC delivers Strategic Arctic Dialogue course for NORAD and USNORTHCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.