101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Spike NLOS live-fire

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Till | An aircrew from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade successfully fire the SPIKE Non-Line...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Till | An aircrew from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade successfully fire the SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile from an AH-64 Apache helicopter on Aug. 27, 2025. This marks the first live shoot of the SPIKE NLOS by a conventional aviation unit. The SPIKE NLOS provides Apache crews with an extended-range precision strike capability, allowing engagement of targets obscured by terrain or distance. The live fire validates the integration of the system and expands the Brigade’s ability to support Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve regional security efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Till) see less | View Image Page

101st Combat Aviation Brigade successfully conducted the first live-fire test of a Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile by a conventional U.S. Army aviation unit within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations on Aug. 27, 2025. This milestone event occurred during the unit’s deployment to the Middle East in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).



This live-fire demonstrated the operational viability of the Spike NLOS missile system in a real-world environment. The addition of this long-range precision munition significantly enhances the lethality and standoff capabilities of not only 2-17th Air Cavalry Squadron (2-17 ACS), but all future AH-64 Apache helicopter units in the USCENTCOM area of operations.



“Today’s achievement underscores the critical role Army Aviation plays in enabling a lasting defeat of ISIS,” said COL Tyler B. Partridge, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “The Spike NLOS missile dramatically extends our reach and precision, providing our ground force commanders with a decisive advantage. This live-fire validates our training and demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class aviation support to CJTF-OIR. With this success we maintain our position as the most sought-after aviation force in the U.S. Army.”



The event comes after two years of training and preparation. On March 5, 2025, an aircrew assigned to 2-17 ACS piloted an Apache helicopter equipped with training Spike NLOS missiles to test the launcher and weapons processor in USCENTCOM.