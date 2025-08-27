Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid to D.C. citizens in multiple incidents

Photo By Sgt. Ian Doyle | (From right) U.S. Army Sgt. Jay Whited, Spc. Elias Figueroa, and Cpl. Cynthia Fowler,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ian Doyle | (From right) U.S. Army Sgt. Jay Whited, Spc. Elias Figueroa, and Cpl. Cynthia Fowler, assigned to the 372nd Military Police Battalion, District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers, stand together outside of the D.C. National Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Aug 23, 2025. The team helped provide life-saving aid to a local resident while on a joint patrol with the Amtrack Police Department Aug. 15. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Doyle) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Since their activation on Aug. 11, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia National Guard members have partnered with local authorities across the city, responding to life-threatening emergencies to protect and save citizens by securing scenes, assisting first responders, and delivering immediate aid during multiple incidents.



One such event, on Aug. 20, Guard members rushed into action when a man was struck by a Washington Metro train at the New York Avenue–Florida Avenue–Gallaudet University station.



“It was chaotic—people were running and screaming,” recalled U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Graham, a South Carolina National Guard Soldier assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia.



Graham and his fellow Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment quickly secured the scene, called 911, and worked with first responders to render life-saving aid. Their efforts revived the victim, who was conscious and moving by the time EMTs transported him.



“Everybody was panicking but able to keep a clear head and make the phone call to 911 to get an ambulance on the way,” said U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Garrison, who was on patrol with Graham. “Our presence was important for getting him help as quickly as possible.”



A different event, on Aug. 15, two D.C. Army National Guard military police officers on joint patrol with Amtrak Police at Union Station discovered an unconscious man in distress.



“He was having what appeared to be a pretty serious episode, and looked like he might be dying,” said Sgt. Jay Whited, team leader with the 372nd Military Police Battalion. It did not look good, but we helped [first responders] get him into an ambulance.”



Amtrak Police suspected a narcotic overdose and asked the Guard members to secure the scene while paramedics administered naloxone. Whited radioed for his medic, Spc. Elias Figueroa—a third-year medical student—who has responded to multiple medical emergencies while assigned to the task force. Before Figueroa could complete his evaluation, the man regained consciousness, became disoriented, and nearly ran into traffic. Guard members, at the request of local authorities, quickly pulled him to safety.



“We are pretty uniquely positioned here, like all National Guard units, but even more so because its D.C. and its so small,” Whited said. “We are uniquely experienced as well, and we integrate with local agencies well because we have done it so many times.”



Beyond the Metro emergencies, Guard members also intervened during the assault of a U.S. Park Police officer, alerted D.C. Metropolitan Police to a man threatening bystanders with a knife at the Waterfront Metro Station, and assisted authorities in locating a missing child at the Southwest Waterfront.



“The Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard are highly trained and ready to support our interagency partners in keeping the District safe,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard.



About 2,300 National Guard members are serving with JTF-DC, supporting District and federal law enforcement agencies in safeguarding all who live, work, and visit the nation’s capital.