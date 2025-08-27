New Helmets for New Students

Fort Rucker, Ala. - Fort Rucker flight students have started receiving new models of flight helmets.



The HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet (RWH) is an improved version of the HGU-56/P helmets previous flight school classes were issued. The RWH version of the helmet still has many of the same features of the previous version like impact protection, mounting points for night vision systems, and communications systems. According to Marcus Gengler, segment director, rotary wing applications for Gentex, the company that manufactures the helmets, the biggest difference on the new helmets is the liner system. The RWH features a new 3-piece liner system that protects the head, but also moves it forward in the helmet, providing the wearer with a larger field of view. The helmet also has a new chinstrap and mounting to improve comfort. “The way the chin strap attaches to the ear cups was an improvement," said Gengler. The helmet also has undergone a weight reduction compared to the previous version.



While the RWH has the same front mounting points as the previous model for night vision or other vision enhancing systems, it also has several new mounting points on the back of the helmet. These points were developed in support of Army modernization programs providing a location on the helmet for the possible fielding of new and future head mounted systems without the need for complicated and time-consuming modifications.



On the side of the RWH can be seen a pair of small microphones. These microphones are for the hear-through system that is part of the communications package mounted in the helmet. While on board a helicopter the air crew can use the normal intercom system to talk to each other, but when out of the helicopter a helmet can make it can be difficult for a crew member to hear ground personnel. When active this hear-through system allows the aircrew member to hear those conversations. The hear-through system is not intended for use while on-board a helicopter in operation and the crews should continue to use the aircraft’s intercom in those situations. “You don’t want to use (the hear-through) inside the aircraft,” Gengler said.



In addition to the above features, the RWH’s currently being issued are a lighter tan color compared to the previous model which is typically issued in green. This is just a superficial feature that does not impact the helmet’s performance, and the manufacturer does list other colors the helmet can be produced in.

